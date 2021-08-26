Worldwide Military Robots Industry to 2026 - Featuring Boston Dynamics, Cobham and Lockheed Martin Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Robots Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global military robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A military robot refers to a human-operated or automated mechanical device that is used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) activities on land, water and air. The robots are specifically configured for military functions and are equipped with global positioning systems (GPS), Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) systems and fiber optics tethers to transform, receive and forward information to various endpoints. They are also used for operations involving search and rescue, combat support, transportation, mine clearance and firefighting. Some of the commonly used military robots, such as Unmanned Security Vehicles (USVs), are equipped with sensors, video and thermal cameras, microphones and two-way radios. They provide backup against heavy artillery and can also be used to rescue injured soldiers or troops from the battlefield.



Global Military Robots Market Trends and Drivers:



The market is primarily being driven by an alarming increase in terrorism across the globe. In line with this, the growing requirement for efficient military robots that can perform hazardous tasks and can be deployed in life-threatening situations to minimize the casualties of soldiers is further facilitating the demand for military robots. Significant advancements in robotics and automation technologies are acting as another major growth-inducing factor. For instance, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) has enabled the production of military robots with advanced monitoring, targeting and information gathering systems.



Governments of both emerging and developed nations are investing significantly to improve their existing security infrastructure. Initiatives are continually being undertaken to equip air, marine and land forces with advanced security solutions, such as wheeled, tracked and legged robots, wearable robots, Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs) and Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV). Other factors, including increasing investments in the defense sector and the implementation of various military modernization programs, are projected to drive the market in the coming years.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global military robots market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on platform, application, mode of operation and region.



Breakup by Platform:

Land Robots

Wheeled

Tracked

Legged

Wearable

Marine Robots

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Airborne Robots

Small UAV

Strategic UAV

Tactical UAV

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Breakup by Application:

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Search and Rescue

Combat Support

Transportation

EOD

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

Breakup by Mode of Operation:

Human Operated

Autonomous

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bae Systems, Boston Dynamics, Cobham Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., Endeavor Robotics (iRobot), General Dynamics Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Qinetiq, Saab AB, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global military robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global military robots market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the platform?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mode of operation?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global military robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Military Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Platform

6.1 Land Robots

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Wheeled

6.1.2.2 Tracked

6.1.2.3 Legged

6.1.2.4 Wearable

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Marine Robots

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

6.2.2.2 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

6.2.2.3 Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Airborne Robots

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Major Types

6.3.2.1 Small UAV

6.3.2.2 Strategic UAV

6.3.2.3 Tactical UAV

6.3.2.4 Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Search and Rescue

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Combat Support

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Transportation

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 EOD

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Mine Clearance

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Firefighting

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation

8.1 Human Operated

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Autonomous

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Bae Systems

14.3.1.1 Company Overview

14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.1.3 Financials

14.3.2 Boston Dynamics

14.3.2.1 Company Overview

14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.3 Cobham Plc.

14.3.3.1 Company Overview

14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4 Elbit Systems Ltd.

14.3.4.1 Company Overview

14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.4.3 Financials

14.3.5 Endeavor Robotics (iRobot)

14.3.5.1 Company Overview

14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6 General Dynamics Corporation

14.3.6.1 Company Overview

14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.6.3 Financials

14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

14.3.7.1 Company Overview

14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.7.3 Financials

14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.8 Northrop Grumman Corporation

14.3.8.1 Company Overview

14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.8.3 Financials

14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

14.3.9 Qinetiq

14.3.9.1 Company Overview

14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

14.3.9.3 Financials

14.3.10 Saab AB

14.3.10.1 Company Overview

14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ih9080