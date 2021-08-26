Gorilla Diamond Inc. Launches Rising Tokens: A Popularity and Price-Tracking Tool for Cryptocurrency Investors

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Diamond Inc ., a cryptocurrency company, has officially launched their first proof-of-concept revenue-generating platform called Rising Tokens .

Rising Tokens is a popularity and price-tracking tool for cryptocurrency tokens. Its mission is to facilitate the discovery of new cryptocurrency projects while empowering investors with accurate, unbiased information. Rising Tokens also provides powerful tools designed to service the business-to-business (B2B) cryptocurrency industry with advanced marketing opportunities.

"Rising Tokens provides a hub of information for cryptocurrency investors and a fantastic advertising opportunity for project developers," said Ahmad Hassan , CEO of Gorilla Diamond Inc. "Investors can be informed of a token's price, popularity, and many other forms of data, while project developers can advertise their currencies to the Rising Tokens userbase through token listings and ad banners. Rising Tokens is the first platform from Gorilla Diamond Inc.'s passive income ecosystem."

Rising Tokens is just the start of a cohesive, interconnected ecosystem of platforms designed to generate revenue and bring passive income to the holders of $GDT – Gorilla Diamond Inc.’s signature cryptocurrency. Each individual platform will feature a 10% transaction-reflection function, by which 10% of all transaction fees accumulated by Gorilla Diamond Inc. will be redistributed to token holders in the form of $GDT. These transaction-reflections will be processed instantly to a user dashboard using multiple smart contracts deployed on the blockchain.

This 10% reflection rate from Rising Tokens and future developments is in addition to the 6% reflection rate that is embedded within the token’s smart contract, which is applied every instance of a buy, sell, or transfer of $GDT via supported exchanges and wallets.Gorilla Diamond Inc.’s newly designed network of platforms will bring total token reflections to 16%.

In the coming months, Gorilla Diamond Inc. will be launching several initiatives that showcase the potential of transaction-reflections and a mobile wallet to help streamline the process of purchasing and holding cryptocurrencies. Additionally, the company is developing a sustainable and self-sufficient service-based marketplace for peer-to-peer (P2P) connectivity and secure transactions.

About Gorilla Diamond Inc.

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, Gorilla Diamond Inc. is a cryptocurrency company with the goal of developing an ecosystem of tools and initiatives to make investing in cryptocurrency more accessible. The company was founded on the premise of rewarding investors for long-term token holds by providing a source of passive income through transaction-reflections.

Gorilla Diamond Inc . prides itself in transparency about its operations. The executive team – Ahmad Hassan (CEO), Mason Jenkins (CFO), Robert Eastlick (COO), Ben Gehmlich (CTO), and Mathew Patenaude (CCO) – offer an opportunity for the $GDT community to receive monthly company updates and have their questions answered during live AMAs hosted via Twitch.

Gorilla Diamond Inc. launched its’ signature Binance Smart Chain token – Gorilla Diamond Token ($GDT) – on April 10, 2021. $GDT currently boasts more than 25,000 holders and is listed on four centralized exchanges: BitMart, Probit, LBank, and CoinTiger. For more information about $GDT and the Gorilla Diamond ecosystem, please visit https://www.gorilladiamond.com/ .

Media Contact:



Mathew Patenaude, CCO

GorillaDiamond Inc.

Email: media@gorilladiamond.com