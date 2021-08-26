Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $35.3 Billion by 2027 - Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market to Reach $35.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment estimated at US$30 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$35.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Membrane Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR



The Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1% CAGR.



Disinfection Segment to Record 2% CAGR



In the global Disinfection segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.7% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Looming Water Crisis and Need for Clean Water - A Global Perspective

Water Resources - A Global Perspective

Widening Gap between Safe and Reliable Water Supply Drives the Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment

Deteriorating Quality of Water: Throws Emphasis on Water Treatment

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Complexity of Wastewater Management Drives the Demand for New Treatment Technologies

Industry Focus Grows of Water Reuse

Wastewater Recycling on Rise

Pharmaceutical industry Opens New Growth Opportunities for Water and Wastewater Treatment Companies

Market Witnesses Rise in Deployment of ZLD Systems

Manufacturers Focus on Smart Technology

Use of Reverse Osmosis on Rise

Forward Osmosis Highlights New Potential

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Compactness and Modularity Drive the Membranes Market

Ozonation: An Emerging Technology

Hybrid Desalination Technology Gains Momentum

Escalating Energy Costs Drives Interest in Renewable Energy Based Desalination

Increased Salinity of Ground Water Drives Demand for Desalination

Desalination Plants for Treatment of Brackish Water to Surge

Co-Generation Strategies to Reduce Desalination Costs

Growing Market for Water Disinfection

Ultraviolet Disinfection

Tight Environment Regulations Propel Eco-Friendly Approach

Microfiltration Drives Overall Filtration Growth

Cost Effective UV Water Treatment Solutions Stimulate Market Expansion

Microelectronics Spurs the Need for High Quality Water

Water Reuse in Oil & Gas Sector Sparks Interest in Advanced Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

EOR Technologies Generate Wider Demand for Wastewater Reuse

Rise of Nanofiltration

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Economic Development Drives the Need for Safe Water

Expanding Population Fuels Demand

Rapid Urbanization Drive the Need for Water Reliability

Rising Affluence Primes Desalination Market for Growth

Increasing Manufacturing Activity Benefits Market Growth

Global Warming & Climate Change to Encourage Pervasive Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59idr7