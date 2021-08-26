Women’s Health Devices Market Size | Is Projected to Grow USD 62.61 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4%

Pune, India, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global women’s health devices market size was USD 34.23 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 35.63 billion in 2021 to USD 62.61 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.4% in the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled, “Women’s Health Devices Market, 2021-2028.” According to our researchers, the upsurge in the spending towards women’s health is mainly owing to the mounting consciousness of female health concerns, coupled with the constant rise in the disposable incomes of women across the globe.

As per a piece issued in Forbes magazine in 2020, the female technology market segment gained nearly USD 800.0 million in terms of capital. For example, Willow, which is a start-up firm involved in the enlargement of a fresh, wearable breast pump for females, was proclaimed handsome funding of USD 55.0 million for its ideas to magnify its product series towards fresh mothers. This is expected to bolster the women’s health devices market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Industry Developments of the Women’s Health Devices Market Include:

October 2020: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and BabyScripts bonded into a profitable alliance for next-generation of combined women’s health resolution. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.'s capitalization in BabyScripts is estimated to develop a maternal care section involving NIPT.





Restricted Hospitals Appointments amid COVID-19 to Adversely Influence Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic has reflected poorly on the universal market owing to the lockdowns enforced across the globe by the governments of various regions. These stringent rules restricted medical tourism and put a limitation on prioritizing emergency cases on the healthcare professionals.

Several key companies in the market reported a loss in revenue in the first half of the pandemic and later made affirmative income collection in the second half. For example, Cooper Surgical Inc. observed a noticeable adverse impact as the global returns deteriorated by 4.0% under the fertility section of the company in Q4 2020 on account of the pandemic. Nonetheless, in Q1 2021, the corporation perceived optimistic performance in the same section with an upsurge of 12.0% over Q1 2020.





Increased Awareness of Women's Health Issues to Strongly Drive Market Growth

Considering modern demographics, the women population across the globe has undergone substantial escalations in terms of percentage. Moreover, the general healthcare infrastructure globally, particularly in developing nations, is projected to experience noteworthy enhancement. Therefore, these developments in shape global healthcare limits have also considerably amplified the consciousness and compassion towards women’s health concerns.

The demand for clinical equipment for the analysis & treatment of women's health illnesses, such as an extensive series of female cancers, has enlarged extremely over the last several decades because of the significant growth in the female patient populace.

For example, the office on Women's Health at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in U.S. establishes numerous cognizance initiatives associated with women’s diseases such as breast cancer, hypertension, human papillomavirus (HPV), and mental health wellbeing.





North America to Lead Backed by Rising Healthcare Spending by Companies

North America held the largest women’s health devices market share and was worth USD 15.40 billion in 2020 and is probable to be measured as the biggest market in the forthcoming years. Hefty healthcare spending for women’s health in the region, united with the reasonably higher demand for technologically innovative gadgets in the region, are a few of the features that are liable for the domination of this region.

Europe generated the second-largest share in 2020 in the market, which is credited to the sturdy female healthcare expenditure in crucial European nations, coupled with the existence of a considerable female populace in Europe.

Asia Pacific region is projected to observe the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The enhancement in healthcare substructure in Asian countries, increasing incidence of women’s diseases, and the escalating consciousness regarding technologically progressive women’s health devices are navigating the market growth in the region.





List of Manufacturers in the Women’s Health Devices Market include:

Coloplast A/S

Hologic Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

ALLERGAN

BD

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

CooperSurgical Inc.

Caldera Medical

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC





