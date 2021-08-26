Global Absorption Chillers Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $910.7 Million by 2027 - Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Absorption Chillers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Absorption Chillers Market to Reach $910.7 Million by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Absorption Chillers estimated at US$757.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$910.7 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Absorption Chillers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$183 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.7% and 2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Absorption Chillers: Providing Eco-friendly and Useful Cooling through Re-use of Low Temperature Waste Energy

Recent Market Activity

The Urgent Need to Replace Compressor-Based Cooling Systems Drive Widespread Adoption

Absorption Chillers Superiority over Traditional Compression Chillers

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Overall Chillers Market Dynamics

Global Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market, Also Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Continued Recovery in Global GDP & Manufacturing PMI Signals Optimistic Outlook

Despite Slowdown in Economic Growth, China Continues to Dominate Global Sales of Absorption Chillers

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus on Achieving Energy Efficiencies Make Absorption Chillers the Perfect Candidate for CHP/Cogeneration Systems

Lower Operational Costs and Better Power Reliability Spur Demand for Absorption Chiller Based CHP in Data Centers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Steady Demand from Various End-use Applications Drive Healthy Market Growth for Absorption Chillers

Sophisticated Technologies for Absorption Chillers Improve Maintainability, Efficiency, and Flexibility

Absorption Chillers Provide a 'Green' Strategy for Various Industries

Growing Adoption of Trigeneration and Quattrogeneration Technologies Benefit Market Expansion

Lithium Bromide Absorption Chillers: Preferred Cooling Solution for Trigeneration Systems

Rise in Electricity Usage for Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Cooling Drives Demand for the Energy-Efficient Absorption Chillers

Environmental Concerns Drive Business Case for Absorption Chillers

Kyoto Protocol Implementation Augurs Well for Solar & Waste Heat Powered Chillers

Indirect Fired Absorption Chillers: The Best Bet for Environmental Cause

Favorable Government Initiatives & Regulatory Measures Lends Traction to Market Adoption

Surging Energy Consumption Propels Demand for Absorption Chillers

Focus on Reducing Energy Costs Bodes Well for Absorption Chillers

Urbanization: A Mega Trend Spurring Demand for Cooling Solutions

Industry Promotional & Marketing Efforts Benefit the Market

Demonstration Projects: A Launch Pad for Absorption Chillers

Training and Marketing Initiatives to Foster Awareness Levels

Other initiatives

Key Concerns & Challenges Hampering Market Prospects for Absorption Chillers

Stiff Competition from Popular Chiller Categories

Robust Increase in Sales of Centrifugal Chillers

Lack of Awareness

High Cost

Less Efficient in Comparison with Mechanical Chillers

Low Thermal Efficiency of Single Effect Systems

Requirement of Higher Pump Energy

Necessitates Larger Cooling Tower

Risks Due to Air Leaks

Crystallization

High Costs of Manufacturing

Other Concerns

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

Two-Step E/A Technology Enhance Performance of Single Effect and Double Effect Absorption Chillers

Smart Chillers: A Key Enabler of Connected Buildings

Biomass-Powered Thermochiller

Small Size Ammonia Water Absorption Chillers with Higher COP

Water-Cooled Technology Lowers Operational Costs

Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers: An Upcoming Technology

Modular Micro-Channel Chillers Provide Significant Energy Savings

Compact Absorption Chillers

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

