Directorate change

26 August 2021

Company Announcement

Directorate Changes

As announced earlier today in the Half-Year Report to 30 June 2021, Mr. Dan Clague has been appointed to the Board as an independent non-executive Director, effective immediately.

Dan is a Managing Director of Stephens Europe, an independent investment bank for middle market companies where Dan leads the Transport Services and Infrastructure Group. With over 25 years’ experience in investment banking, Dan has previously held senior positions with Hawkpoint Partners, SG Hambros, ABN Amro and Baring Brothers. Prior to entering investment banking, Dan spent a number of years working in the maritime sector as a shipping and ports manager. He has global experience of both public and private company mergers and acquisitions across the transport industry including the RoRo, LoLo and port sectors. Dan is based in London.

Dan will also be appointed as a member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Dan does not hold any shares in the Company. There are no disclosures required to be made pursuant to Rule 6.6.7 of the Listing Rules.

