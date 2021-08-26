Insights on the AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Global Market to 2028 - by Therapeutic Application, Clinical Trial Phase, End-user and Region

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Clinical Trials Solution Provider Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases), by Clinical Trial Phase, by End User, by Region and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global AI-based clinical trials solution provider market size is expected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 21.7% over the forecast period. Rising adoption of AI-based platforms and technologies by pharmaceutical companies and academia, along with increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) are among the factors driving the market growth. In addition, increasing public and private sector offerings for boosting the research and development in various therapeutic areas, coupled with diverse applications provided by AI in the field of clinical trials is further supporting the growth.



Based on phase, the phase-II segment dominated the market with a share of 48.5% in 2020. This high share is attributable to a higher number of active interventional studies in the second phase. Furthermore, the second phase is crucial for analyzing the immediate outcome of the overall desired outcome from the completion of clinical trials. In addition, since improvements in the further phases of the trial and determination of measures with regards to AI-based tools can be effectively carried out in this phase, the segment comprises of higher revenue share.



In 2020, based on therapeutic applications, the oncology segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market owing to a growing number of interventional studies in the oncology field and the rising prevalence of cancer. Furthermore, the rising number of market players developing and adopting oncology-based AI tools for clinical trials is further anticipated to propel segment growth.



Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the market in 2020 owing to the increasing adoption of AI-based technologies for drug development and interventional studies by major pharmaceutical players. In addition, growing strategic developments in the form of partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations and mergers are further bolstering the market growth.



North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 43.6% in 2020 owing to various factors including a rising number of start-ups and AI in drug development-based companies in the region, growing awareness and adoption of AI-based technologies, an increasing number of interventional studies. In addition, supportive government initiatives and growing strategic initiatives by major players are driving the demand for AI-based clinical trial solutions in the region.



In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has also led to a surge in the utilization of AI-based technologies. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced solutions for drug development and utilization of such solutions for analyzing the recruited patient's data are some of the prominent factors contributing to the upsurge in adoption during the pandemic. Furthermore, the pandemic was also responsible for many clinical trials being put on hold and hence major companies shifted their focus on utilizing AI-based solutions, thereby boosting decentralized interventional studies. Moreover, a large amount of patient data analyzed and consolidated effectively through these solutions has further supported the market growth. For instance, according to a 2021 article published in Healthcare IT News, there is an increase in the adoption of AI-based clinical trial solutions for oncology during COVID-19. Therefore, such instances signify affirmative growth of the market, even during the pandemic.



