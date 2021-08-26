Aura Launches Buddy, A Smart Photo Frame That Celebrates Our Furriest Family Members

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura , the brand behind sharing life moments through our favorite smart photo frames, today and just in time for International Dog Day, released the new Aura Buddy , a special-edition pet-focused frame to proudly show off the plethora of photos captured daily of our four-legged family members.



More than 70% of Americans own a pet, a growing community that proudly captures and shares their favorite pet photos on social media where posts mentioning terms “puppies” and “cat” are up. The Buddy frame creates a way for animal lovers to bring those photos to life, building a growing album of their favorite pet memories over time to share at home instead of keeping them buried in their phones.

Buddy is equipped with all the features of Aura’s photo sharing platform, a beautiful display to relive unlimited memories from phone to frame through an easy-to-use app photo sharing experience that invites a pet’s favorite fans to contribute. Buddy includes free and unlimited photo storage, intelligent photo pairing and a modern, sleek design. In addition, Buddy has exclusive features for pet lovers including a special edition “Biscuit” color and for well-loved photos, a tap of the touch bar on the frame signals a paw print “like” on-screen in place of Aura’s traditional heart reaction.

“After losing my sweet beagle last year, I realized how important it is to have a place to share endless memories of a beloved pet. With the growing number of enthusiastic new pet owners, we’re capturing more moments than ever and cherishing our pets through photos,” said Gina Buchalter, VP of Retail Sales at Aura. “No pet’s life can be told in one photo. It’s a series of memories with these beloved family members. The Buddy frame offers the opportunity to share as many of those joyous moments as you want with all your friends and family.”

Alongside the launch of Buddy, Aura is generously supporting RedRover, an organization offering emergency sheltering assistance for animals displaced by natural disasters as well as rescue services from other large-scale crises such as puppy mills and hoarding situations—all free of charge. Aura will donate $2.00 to the RedRover Responders program for every Buddy frame purchased, with a minimum donation of $10,000.

“Thanks to Aura's support, RedRover will be able to bring more animals from crisis to care,” said RedRover president and CEO Nicole Forsyth. “With $2.00 from each Buddy frame sold, a donation this size can, for example, help us care for 100 animals displaced by a natural disaster, severe neglect, or abuse. Our team is thrilled to be chosen and thankful for Aura's generosity.”

The Aura Buddy Frame is now available at various retailers in the US, including leading pet retailer Chewy, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, BestBuy.com, Kohls.com and more for $179.99USD. To purchase online or find more information, visit AuraFrames.com .

ABOUT AURA

Aura is an innovator in the smart home decor category. By marrying high-end design with cutting-edge technology, Aura's smart frame will fundamentally change the way you experience photography by magically gathering photos that you care about from your family and displaying them in beautiful frames. For more information, visit AuraFrames.com .

ABOUT REDROVER RESPONDERS

Since 1987, RedRover has focused on bringing animals out of crisis and strengthening the human-animal bond through emergency sheltering, disaster relief services, financial assistance and humane education. With more than 4,000 trained volunteers in the United States and Canada, RedRover can deploy its volunteers quickly when communities become overburdened by a crisis involving large numbers of animals. RedRover has responded to more than 200 natural disasters and other crises nationwide including Hurricanes Harvey and Katrina, Camp Fire, Superstorm Sandy, 9/11, Exxon Valdez Oil Spill, and many more. To learn how RedRover is creating a more compassionate world, please visit RedRover.org .

Aura Media Contact:

press@auraframes.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/be9ddc63-3dda-4e52-9a4b-69cca7ba1344



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/291e5bf4-8835-4301-b386-a0bc8111bdb8