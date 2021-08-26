Beloved MUHC breast cancer surgeon pledges to shave his head

English French

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgical oncologist Dr. Sarkis Meterissian is passionate about helping women survive and thrive after breast cancer. As Director of the Breast Clinic at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), Dr. Meterissian has helped thousands of women through their breast cancer journeys. But he wants to do more.



Dr. Meterissian has pledged to raise $50,000 in association with Pink in the City’s Raise Craze. Now in its sixth year, Raise Craze is a yearly campaign that focuses on volunteers who fundraise with a pledge to shave their heads. Raise Craze has raised over $75,000 for breast cancer patients since 2016.

All of the donations from Dr. Meterissian’s fundraiser will benefit the MUHC Breast Clinic’s Wellness Program. And, if he meets the fundraising goal, Dr. Meterissian will shave his head in a public event at the MUHC in October.

“Every dollar raised is going to go to patient care. Our patients have access to nutritionists, exercise physiologists, kinesiologists, psychologists, sex therapists: it’s all free thanks to donors. Every time a donor gives money, they are helping our patients. They are also helping me get a shaved head, but at the end of the day it is all for the patients.”

- Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, Surgical Oncologist and Director of the MUHC Breast Clinic

The Breast Clinic’s Wellness Program was created to ensure every breast cancer patient receives the care they need—during and after treatment. Beyond cancer treatment, patients have access to a wide variety of services to ensure their health and well-being. The Wellness Program is completely donor funded.

“Dr. Meterissian saved me in more ways than one. Not only removing this cancer that I had in my system, but supporting me through my journey. He and his staff were there for me all the way. I was guided all the way through. I didn’t have to worry about anything.”

- Daniella Corsetti, grateful patient

Dr. Meterissian has seen first-hand how the Wellness Program has helped his patients heal. The program offers a variety of free resources to patients that would otherwise cost thousands of dollars. He is committed to ensuring it continues to help women through their breast cancer journeys.

“It is inspiring to see a physician who is dedicated to his patients and wants to give back in this meaningful way. Too many women know the pain and hardship of fighting breast cancer. Dr. Meterissian’s goal to raise $50,000 and to shave his head demonstrates his devotion and empathy to his patients and their families.”

- Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

To learn more: https://muhcf.akaraisin.com/ui/raisecraze2021

Interview Opportunities:

- Dr. Sarkis Meterissian, Director, MUHC Breast Clinic

- Sophie Blondin, Patient Coordinator, Breast Clinic Wellness Program

- Daniella Corsetti, a grateful breast cancer patient

- Julie Quenneville, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges.

About Pink in the City

Pink in the City began in 2006 when Lawrence Vourtzoumis, then a young boy, decided to shave his head in support of breast cancer patients. That first event demonstrated that every selfless gesture of support makes a difference and has inspired numerous events over the years. The Vourtzoumis family has committed to supporting all those affected by breast cancer on their journey: the fighters, the survivors and their families.

Tarah Schwartz

Director, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Kelly Albert

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

kelly.albert@muhc.mcgill.ca

﻿A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5b1fa0a-41bf-4fba-9be2-88e21281bcbc