CareDx Showcases Leadership in Global Transplantation at ESOT 2021

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced a leading presence at the European Society of Organ Transplantation (ESOT) 2021 conference, August 29 to September 1 in Milan, Italy and virtually.



CareDx will showcase leadership in global transplant patient care with six abstracts on AlloSeq cfDNA and the launch of AlloSeq cfDNA Research Service at ESOT. AlloSeq cfDNA is a next generation sequencing based kit to detect donor-derived cfDNA (dd-cfDNA) and can be used locally in a transplant center lab to generate results in less than 24 hours. The newly launched AlloSeq cfDNA Research Service is a solution for centers outside of the US that want to send out dd-cfDNA testing for research use only, and AlloSeq cfDNA will be run out of CareDx’s Stockholm site.

CareDx will launch AlloSeq cfDNA Research Service and showcase the latest data on AlloSeq cfDNA at an ESOT symposium titled, “Changing the Transplant Care Paradigm: Advanced Strategies for Allograft Surveillance.” The symposium will be held live and streamed virtually on ESOT’s platform on Sunday, August 29 from 6:00-7:30 PM CET. Featured speakers include:

Fritz Diekmann, MD, PhD, Universitat de Barcelona, Hospital Clínic de Barcelona

Ioannis N. Boletis, MD, PhD, Laiko General Hospital, National & Kapodistrian University of Athens

Berta Saez-Gimenez, MD, PhD, Hospital Universitari Vall d'Hebrón

Kiran Khush, MD, Stanford University School of Medicine

AlloSeq cfDNA data will also be presented in six oral presentations or posters at ESOT:

Pitfalls in the detection of donor-derived cell-free DNA in transplant recipients; Presented by Dr. Jeroen Verhoeven on August 30; 16:45 – 18:15

Comparing methods for donor-derived cell-free DNA quantification in plasma and urine from kidney and liver transplant recipients; presented by Dr. Nicholas Kueng on August 30; 16:45 – 18:15

Monitoring kidney graft injury by measuring donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA); Presented by Dr. Emilio Rodrigo on September 1; 08:00 – 09:30

Prospective evaluation of donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) in kidney transplant recipients with indication biopsy; Presented by Dr. Louise Benning on September 1; 08:00 – 09:30

Diagnostic value of donor-derived cell-free DNA to predict antibody-mediated rejection in donor-specific antibody-positive renal allograft recipients; presented by Dr. Katharina Mayer on September 1; 10:00 – 11:30

Prospective assessment of graft recovery after kidney transplantation by means of donor-derived cell-free DNA; Poster Presentation

“ESOT 2021 is one of the leading conferences for the European organ transplant community to come together and share best practices, and CareDx’s AlloSeq cfDNA solutions will be a focal discussion at the meeting this year,” said Dr. Georg Böhmig, Division of Nephrology and Dialysis at Medical University Vienna, Austria.

“Transplantation is global, and we are excited to see AlloSeq cfDNA presented at ESOT as our solutions for transplant patient care expand internationally. The AlloSeq cfDNA Service through our Stockholm lab will expand our research offerings and support continued innovation and growth in Europe,” said Reg Seeto, CEO at CareDx.

