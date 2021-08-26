Kalmar receives fifth consecutive large order of eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia® 

English Finnish

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 26 AUGUST 2021 AT 2 PM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, will supply 18 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers to The Port of Virginia®, a deepwater port on the U.S. East Coast. This is the fifth consecutive order of hybrid shuttle carriers from The Port of Virginia, demonstrating the customer’s confidence in Kalmar and Kalmar’s leading hybrid technology. The previous corresponding orders date back to 2017. The order will be booked in Cargotec’s Q3 2021 order intake, and the delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed by the end of June 2022.

Of the new units, 15 will be delivered to Norfolk International Terminals (NIT) and three to Virginia International Gateway (VIG). These are the port’s primary container terminals and each is capable of handling the biggest vessels in the Atlantic trade. The Port of Virginia has been using Kalmar hybrid shuttle carriers since August 2015. With this order delivered, the customer will have altogether 92 Kalmar Hybrid Shuttle Carriers in operation at their terminals in addition to the diesel-hydraulic Kalmar shuttles from the terminal’s original grand opening in 2007. Kalmar also provides the port with support and servicing through a dedicated, local team of technicians with many years of experience and a comprehensive, local parts inventory.

Rich Ceci, Sr. Vice President of Technology and Projects, Port of Virginia: “We have been pleased with our fruitful and close partnership with Kalmar. Their innovative hybrid technology helps us cut fuel consumption, reduce emissions, increase operator comfort, and improve the overall sustainability of our operations.”

Troy Thompson, Vice President, Sales, Kalmar Americas: “Our collaboration with the Virginia Port Authority continues to go from strength to strength. This repeat order is thanks to the superior performance of our eco-efficient hybrid shuttle carriers and our dedicated and committed local Virginia product support team. Our extensive and highly trained local product support team in the USA enables customers to keep their fleets reliable while making Kalmar the industry leader in hybrid deliveries.”

