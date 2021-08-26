(GM) Long-Term Investor Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation of General Motors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) against certain of its officers and directors.



On August 4, 2021, General Motors announced its second quarter 2021 financial results. General Motors reported that the quarterly results were negatively impacted by “warranty recall costs” of $1.3 billion, which included approximately $800 million related to the Chevrolet Bolt EV.



Following this news, General Motors share price closed down 8.9% on August 4, 2021.



Then, on August 20, 2021, General Motors announced that it was “voluntarily expanding the current Chevrolet Bolt EV recall to cover the remaining 2019 and all 2020-2022 model year vehicles, including the Bolt EUV” because the batteries may have two manufacturing defects that “increase the risk of fire.”



