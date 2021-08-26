English Finnish

ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 26 AUGUST 2021 AT 2.15 P.M.



NEW DISTRIBUTOR PARTNER REPLACES ROBIT’S OWN SALES COMPANY IN KAZAKHSTAN

Robit Plc has signed a new distributor agreement with Eurasian Machinery LLP, which will continue serving Robit’s customers in Kazakhstan.

Robit Plc and Eurasian Machinery LLP have recently established a strong cooperation to serve the drilling industry in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. In connection to this new co-operation, Robit Plc has decided to discontinue its sales company’s operations (TOO Robit Kazakhstan) in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Eurasian Machinery LLP is the largest company supplying specialized machinery and equipment for mining, construction, and oil and gas enterprises in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. Eurasian Machinery LLP is the official distributor of Hitachi Construction Machinery (HCM) in Kazakhstan and Central Asia. The company is also a distributor for many other reputable brands like Furukawa, SWEDFAN, BELL and Powerscreen.

Eurasian Machinery LLP employs over 600 employees and provides customers with high-quality technical services through 10 centers, including high-tech Component Repair Center in Karaganda, Kazakhstan. The company offers highly qualified technical support and service with its extensive expertise, highly qualified personnel, and a broad network of representative offices across the region.

This cooperation between Robit Plc and Eurasian Machinery LLP continues Robit’s active sales efforts in Kazakhstan. Robit sees the future very positive in the country, which is a big mining country and strengthens Robit’s growth strategy in East region.

