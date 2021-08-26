Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market ($1.76Bn by 2028) Growth Forecast at 8.1% CAGR During 2021 to 2028 COVID Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

New York, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, End User, and Geography,” the Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market is projected to reach US$ 1766.10 million by 2028 from US$ 992.61 million in 2020; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021–2028.

Tilt rotor aircraft Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BAE Systems; Bell Textron Inc.; Boeing; Israel Aerospace Industries; Leonardo; Lockheed Martin Corporation; Northrop Grumman Corporation; ROSTEC; and Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC) are among the key market players in the global tilt rotor aircraft market. The leading companies are focusing on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Get Exclusive Sample Pages of Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018641/



In 2021, ZALA Aero, Russia, unveiled tilt rotor hybrid-power drones. The tilt rotor ZALA VTOL combines the best qualities of an aircraft-type drone and a tilt rotor, and it is capable of changing its configuration, depending upon the task being performed.

Tilt rotor aircraft generate their lift and propulsion with the help of rotors that are mounted at the end of the fixed wings. The rotors are vertically tilted to generate lift, and further, the aircraft gradually gains forward momentum as the rotors are tilted in horizontal direction. Thus, this enables the aircraft to have vertical take-off and landing capability (VTOL) of a rotary-wing aircraft along with the range and speed of a fixed-wing aircraft. This capability eliminates the need of dedicated landing strip in such aircraft. Also, these aircraft are considered more efficient than rotary-wing aircraft for the short-distance transportation of people and goods. The operating cost of rotary-wing aircraft is generally higher than the fixed-wing aircraft, as they are preferably used for short-distance applications. Thus, deploying tilt rotor aircraft for transportation application enables end users to save significant amount of operation cost, without compromising on operational efficiency. These advantages are driving the growth of the tilt motor market.

Download Sample PDF Brochure of Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Growth Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00018641/



North America held the largest share of the tilt rotor aircraft market, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe, respectively. The presence robust well-established aerospace & defense industry, coupled with favorable economic policies, contribute to the strong market performance in North America. Moreover, the US is only country to have a large number of V-22 Osprey deployed in their armed forces. Further, the Textron Inc. and Boeing, which together provide V-22 Osprey, are headquartered in North America.

Rapid changes in modern warfare have been urging governments to allocate higher funds toward respective armed forces, which enables the military forces to support the development and procurement of advanced warfare fleet, including unmanned ariel vehicles (UAVs). The UAV is widely used for intelligence gathering, surveillance, reconnaissance, target acquisition, battle damage management, delivery, transportation; moreover, they are also being used in combat operations, among other applications. Ministries across the world are investing substantial amounts with an objective to modernize armed forces. At present, fleet modernization is among the most common strategies adopted by the aerospace & defense industry. Textron Inc., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp., and BNA – Nurol BAE Systems Air Systems Inc. are among the companies offering UAVs. A gradual shift in the future of ariel warfare from manned ariel vehicles to UAVs is presenting significant growth opportunities to the tilt rotor aircraft market players to secure growth in the coming years.

Order a Copy of Tilt Rotor Aircraft Market Shares, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00018641/

Tilt rotor aircraft market: End user Overview

Based on end user, the tilt rotor aircraft market is segmented into civil and military. The military segment dominates the market and is expected to continue to be the leading shareholder in the market during the forecast period. The Bell-Boeing offers the V-22 Osprey to the US Department of Defense at US$ 75 million per unit. Additionally, several other companies around the world are also investing significantly in the development of military tilt rotor aircraft. This factor is contributing to the dominance of the military segment in the tilt rotor market.













Browse Related Reports:

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Hardware (Camera and Sensors) and Software); by Type (Fixed Wing, Multi Rotor, Single Rotor, and Hybrid) and Application (Military & Defense, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Personal, Agriculture, Industrial, Law Enforcement, and Construction) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/unmanned-aerial-vehicle-market



Unmanned Underwater Vehicle & Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Driving Mechanisms (Solar, Electric, and Diesel); Payload (Camera, Sensors, Sonar, Navigation Systems, and Others); & Applications (Commercial, Defense, and Scientific Research) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/unmanned-underwater-vehicle-market



Unmanned Electronic Warfare Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Platform (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, Unmanned Marine Vehicles); Capability (Electronic Support, Electronic Attack, Electronic Protection); Operation (Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/unmanned-electronic-warfare-market



Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Engine Type (Turbojet MTE, Turboshaft MTE); Platform (Urban Air Mobility, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Military Trainer Aircraft, Military Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)); Horsepower (5-50 HP, 50-100 HP, 100-200 HP); Fuel Type (Kerosene, Jet A, Biofuel, Synthetic Fuel) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/aircraft-micro-turbine-engines-market



Unmanned Surface Vessel Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Mode of Operation (Remotely Operated, Autonomous); Application (Hydrographic Survey, Oceanographic Research, Maritime Missions, Mine Countermeasures, Others) and Geography - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/unmanned-surface-vessel-market



Helicopters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Single Rotor, Multi Rotor, and Tilt Rotor), Weight (Light Weight, Medium Weight, and Heavy Weight), and Application (Commercial and Civil, and Military) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/helicopters-market



Military Aircraft Rubber Tanks Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Nitrile Rubber and Urethane Rubber) and Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft, and UAV) - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/reports/military-aircraft-rubber-tanks-market/















About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/tilt-rotor-aircraft-market



Connect With Us on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7591674/admin/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tipmarkettrends

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theinsightpartners/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/TheInsightPartners

RSS/Feeds: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/feed/ | https://www.biospace.com/employer/2309254/tip-knowledge-services-pvt-ltd-/