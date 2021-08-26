Minim Launches MikroTik Router Firmware Management Feature for Internet Service Providers

Cloud-based router management offers automatic security and updates for ISPs that deploy MikroTik routers in subscriber homes

MikroTik is a leading connectivity brand for Wireless ISPs (WISPs) and is now sold in 145 countries

MANCHESTER, NH, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products, today announced that its WiFi as a Service platform can directly manage MikroTik device firmware in subscriber homes. The new feature enhances subscriber network security by ensuring timely device updates and centralized device visibility for the Internet Service Provider (ISP). It also eliminates time, cost, and complexity for ISPs that manually manage these updates; individual updates can take an IT team an average of 10 to 15 minutes per router to perform.

MikroTik routers are used by ISPs worldwide as a fast, flexible, reliable, and affordable choice for homes and offices. The MikroTik brand is especially popular amongst Wireless ISPs (WISPs) — an industry segment that now serves some seven million customers in the U.S. and is seeing their customer base double every five years, according to an April 2021 report from The Carmel Group and the WISP Association (WISPA).



“Consistently reliable and speedy WiFi coverage throughout the home is now crucial. Affordable router solutions that address slow speed, WiFi interruption, and home coverage gaps are highly sought by consumers and help bridge the digital divide,” said Mark Vena, Senior Director of Parks Associates’ Smart Home research practice. “Software architectures that support low-cost routers have a great opportunity to capitalize on the strong growth expected in the rural U.S. broadband market and developing economies.”



Minim’s WiFi as a Service platform supports the majority of MikroTik models, including LTE devices, with the most popular currently including the MikroTik hAP ac2, MikroTik hAP ac, and MikroTik RB4011. Minim’s platform offers the following key benefits for ISPs:

Reduces the need for costly truck rolls to send technicians out for on-site service,

Reduces customer churn by improving poor in-home WiFi performance and the overall support experience, and

Creates a cost-effective way to service customers with a low average revenue per user (ARPU) and automates the support of low-cost, minimally featured hardware.

Provides hardware choice; the Minim platform now manages device brands including: Motorola, ZTE, GL.iNet, and TP-Link.

“Using Minim drastically cut our truck rolls and service calls,” said Matthew Grubbs, Wireless Engineer at Skyweb Illinois, a rural WISP in Central Illinois that deploys MikroTik routers. “I am positive we have less churn due to the fact that we are able to pinpoint problems 10x faster.”



To learn more about Minim, visit www.minim.com or stop by Minim Booth #442 at WISPAPALOOZA in Las Vegas on October 11th to 14th for a live ISP solution demo.



About Minim



Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com.



MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.



Media Contact:

Grace McElroy at (914) 643-5260 or grace@minim.com



Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com



Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the merger; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential difficulties and supply interruptions from moving the manufacturing of most of the company’s products to Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.