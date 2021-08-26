Refinancing of floating rate loans - Totalkredit A/S

| Source: Totalkredit A/S Totalkredit A/S

Copenhagen, DENMARK

To Nasdaq Copenhagen      

Refinancing of floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted auctions in connection with the refinancing of floating rate loans on 1 October 2021.

The results of the auctions are shown below. The spreads will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Cibor-loanCita-loan
ISINDK000953237-6DK000953210-3
Reference rateCibor 3MCita 3M
Cover poolG (RO)H (SDO)
Series32G32H
CallableNoYes
Auction results  
Total allotmentDKK 8,900mDKK 4,300m
Total bids DKK 19,535mDKK 9,380m
Interest rate spread+0.00%+0.10%
Price100.20100.00
Other information  
Maturity01-10-202401-04-2024



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Emil Schmidt Andreasen, tel. +45 44 55 22 72.

Attachment


Attachments

Refinancing of floating rate loans