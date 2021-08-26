Global Explosion-Proof Lighting Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring ABB, Eaton and Emerson Electric Among Others

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosion-Proof Lighting Market 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global explosion-proof lighting market is projected to grow at a modest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The global explosion-proof lighting market growth is driven by the factors such as the rapid transition from traditional lighting to advanced LED lighting owing to the features such as longer durability, less energy consumption, better performance, among others provided by them.

Moreover, the expansion of various industries such as oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, mining, manufacturing, military bases, and other globally creating the high demand for these lighting. With the increase in the number of upcoming oil & gas projects in emerging economies such as the US, China, India along with supportive government policies, the market is set to display significant growth during the forecast period. However, the high cost associated with the deployment of explosion-proof lighting fixtures is the major challenge that may hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Further advancements in the features of explosion-proof lighting can bring lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global explosion-proof lighting market is negatively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. To stop the further spreading of coronavirus, the government of major economies has announced the lockdown. Due to stoppage on the transportation and the other facilities, the raw material supply chain gets disrupted badly. Due to which the major manufacturers of explosion-proof lighting such as Eaton (Ireland) and Hubbell (US) have experienced a severe downfall in their businesses, and also incurred significant losses. In addition, the major end-user industries of these products such as mining, construction, manufacturing, petrochemical, and others have also been impacted majorly due to the restriction by the government in regards to the closure of these industries.

The global explosion-proof lighting market is segmented type, light type, and end-user. Based on type, the market is sub-segmented into fixed lighting, mobile lighting, and small & portable lighting. Among these, the mobile lighting segment is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Based on light type, the market is categorized into incandescent, fluorescent, LED, and HID. Among these, the LED segment is projected to gain the leading position during the forecast period. LED lights are more effective and provide longer durability as compared to their counterparts. Similarly, based on end-user, the market is categorized into oil & gas, mining, food & beverages, manufacturing & power plant, chemical & pharmaceutical, and others (transportation, military bases). The explosion-proof lighting in the oil & gas industry based on end-user is projected to hold the largest share in the market owing to the increasing oil & gas projects in emerging economies globally during the forecast period.

Further, ABB Ltd, Abtech Ltd, Adolf Schuch GmbH, Eaton Corp PLC, Emerson Electric, GE Lighting LLC, Hubbell Inc., Phoenix Products LLC, Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Unimar Inc., Osram Licht AG, among others are some of the prominent players functioning in the global Explosion-proof lighting market. New product launches & developments, partnerships, agreements, and acquisitions are some of the growth strategies adopted by the players to sustain in the highly competitive market.

