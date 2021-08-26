Cloudian Object Storage Interoperates with VMware Tanzu Greenplum Data Warehouse Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudian® today announced that its award-winning HyperStore® object storage platform is certified with VMware Tanzu Greenplum, a massively parallel processing data warehouse. The solution can provide the limitless scalability, robust security and cost efficiency needed to support modern enterprise analytics applications in VMware Tanzu Greenplum environments. This latest Cloudian and VMware collaboration follows the introduction of Cloudian Object Storage for VMware Cloud Director, which enables VMware Cloud Providers to offer new value-add storage services, and Cloudian’s interoperability with VMware Cloud Foundation, supporting both cloud-native and traditional applications from a single platform.



Combining HyperStore with Tanzu Greenplum enables the creation and deployment of analytics models for complex applications in cybersecurity, predictive maintenance, risk management and many other areas. It addresses three main use cases:

Staging files for loading.

Storing database backups.

Enabling federated queries using data stored with HyperStore.



In addition, the products support data professionals and their testing of diverse models in parallel on multi-structured data sets, including machine learning, text, graph and geo-spatial.

“As our customers seek to leverage the ever-expanding universe of analytics applications to gain greater insights from their data and drive further business and mission success, it’s essential that they have a robust storage foundation,” said Michael Schubert, vice president of engineering, VMware. “Having seen the many benefits Cloudian’s HyperStore has delivered to VMware customers and partners in other areas, we know the value this solution can bring to our Tanzu Greenplum users.”

“As the leading independent provider of object storage, Cloudian has introduced a range of new solutions over the past two years to support enterprises’ modern application demands,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “During this time, our collaboration with VMware has played a key role in enhancing our ability to reach more customers around the world and offer the data management and protection platform they need to get the most from their digital assets.”

The new Cloudian solution is available today, and more information is available on the company’s VMware partner page at cloudian.com/vmware/ .

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data center while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by 60% or more compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerized applications. More at cloudian.com .

VMware and Tanzu are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

