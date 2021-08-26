Uniti Announces Launch of Wave Lease Product

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has launched its Wave Lease product by deploying a state-of-the-art, Open Line System across portions of its Florida network, with plans to expand nationwide. This deployment will allow Uniti to offer its customers 100G and 400G Wavelength Services and multiple-Terabit Spectrum Services across the system.



With Uniti’s Wave Lease product, our customers are able to purchase their own transponders in order to manage the ever-changing costs associated with the technology evolutions in photonics and C+L Band support. Uniti’s line system leverages Ciena RLS technology to deliver C+L Band capabilities for both Spectrum and 100G-400G traditional Wavelength Services. The routes connect the major Florida markets of Tampa and Miami on physically diverse paths, while also providing multi-Terabit add-drop capability in other Florida markets such as Orlando, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Daytona Beach. Extensions of the system to Atlanta and to cable-landing stations in Jacksonville are also now available.

The initial Florida markets are expected to be live with traffic by the end of 2021. Uniti plans to deploy similar systems along other high-demand, long haul routes across its 123,000 route mile national network over the next several quarters.

“Our Wave Lease product provides a high-capacity, flexible bandwidth solution with a more efficient cost structure than traditional waves and less operational complexity than dark fiber,” said Greg Ortyl, President of Wholesale & Strategic Accounts at Uniti Group. “Although we already offer wavelengths and dark fiber solutions as part of our product portfolio, we are expecting significant growth from our Wave Lease product in the coming years.”

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2021, Uniti owns approximately 123,000 fiber route miles, 7.1 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

