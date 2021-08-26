Simplifya Launches a Suite of Powerful Compliance Solutions for Cannabis Businesses in Utah, Expanding the Company’s Footprint Across the Country

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplifya (“Simplifya” or “the Company”), the leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform serving the cannabis industry, announced it launched a suite of compliance solutions for cannabis businesses in Utah. The suite of services available in Utah include Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) , Simplifya Smart Cabinet and Simplifya Self Audit . Together, the solution suite is specifically designed to help cannabis businesses remain compliant under Utah’s medical cannabis laws, as well as manage risks in a cost-effective way.

On November 6, 2018, Utah became the 33rd state to legalize medical marijuana when voters passed Proposition 2, a ballot initiative which legalized the use of medical cannabis for qualifying patients. Since its passage, the Utah Medical Cannabis Act (“UMCA”) has been amended multiple times by the Utah State Legislature, both tightening and relaxing restrictions. Legal sales began in March 2020, and today, medical cannabis is available to qualifying Utah patients who meet certain criteria and receive a card from a state-approved provider through 14 licensed medical cannabis “pharmacies,” as well as through delivery.

“Like many states, the laws in Utah are undergoing constant change as the market matures. Staying compliant with these shifting rules is critically important in order for operators to avoid punitive penalties that can put their company in jeopardy,” said Simplifya CEO and Co-Founder Marion Mariathasan . “As Utah’s cannabis market continues to grow and evolve, Simplifya’s compliance software solutions are designed to help operators protect their most valuable assets -- their licenses -- and focus on the important roles their businesses play in cultivating cannabis and providing life-changing treatments that patients rely on.”

The suite of services available to cannabis businesses in Utah includes:



Simplifya Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)

Simplifya SOPs are designed to help ensure cannabis businesses are efficiently, effectively and legally running. They outline best practices and processes for the clients’ entire organization. While creating the correct SOPs can be long and arduous, Simplifya’s team of analytical and regulatory experts developed both generic and license-specific SOP bundles, which include everything cannabis businesses need to immediately get up and running. SOPs also ensure cannabis compliance by providing a comprehensive base, which can be used as is or customized to meet the client’s specific needs. If there are changes, Simplifya’s team also automatically updates the specific SOP and sends clients a notification.



Simplifya Smart Cabinet

Simplifya Smart Cabinet (“Smart Cabinet”) is a user-friendly and convenient online document storage hub that helps to eliminate the worry and stress of organizing and storing all of an operator's critical documents. In fact, 90% of cannabis compliance is documentation, including keeping and organizing documents, making sure no documents are expired and being able to produce documents for inspection at a moment’s notice. Smart Cabinet provides businesses with a cheat sheet of every document needed based on their license, an intuitive interface, complete control over who has the ability to access these documents, the flexibility to assign documents to employees and reminder features for when a file needs to be updated.

Simplifya Self Audit

Simplifya’s team of lawyers and regulatory analysts review state and local regulations to create a checklist of simple “Yes” or “No” questions to help companies determine if they’re operating in compliance with all of the rules related to their license type. If the Self Audit finds an area where a company is not in compliance, an employee can create an action to fix the issue, assign it, track the task to completion and store the corrected results in a Remediation Report for future use or reference.

About Simplifya

Simplifya is the cannabis industry’s leading regulatory and operational compliance software platform; our suite of products takes the guesswork out of confusing and continually changing state and local regulations. Featuring SOPs, badge tracking, document storage, tailored reporting, and employee accountability features, our Custom Audit software can reduce the time you spend on compliance by 45 percent. For more information, visit www.simplifya.com .



