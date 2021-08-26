Ciara, Fashion Icon, Muse, and Grammy Award-Winning Singer Launches LITA ‘Love is the Answer’, A Purpose-Driven and Accessible Luxury Fashion Brand For Women

SEATTLE, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciara and The House of LR&C, today announced the launch of LITA by Ciara, a new ready to wear collection inspired by Ciara's passion for design built over the years, coupled with her iconic red-carpet moments and signature, effortless tomboy chic style. Built on the belief that ‘Love is the Answer’ (LITA), the new consciously created line brings to life the notion that consumers shouldn't have to choose between sustainability and fashion.



“Fashion has always been my avenue for creative self-expression, and throughout my journey, I’ve always been looking for a brand that’s a one-stop-shop, from investment pieces to budget-friendly items. My goal is to reach the modern woman by creating a brand that gives her everything she needs in one place, her best friend in fashion, to help her create looks for all the moments in her life. Each piece reflects my passion for fashion with excellent fit, quality and sustainability. The LITA girl is sustainably chic and effortlessly cool,” said Ciara, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Director for The House of LR&C. "The love that went into the process of selecting the fabrics and the designs is what makes this brand special. Love is the Answer. LITA is the marriage of sustainability and accessible luxury for women. I want women from every walk of life to feel and enjoy the same comfort, cool, and confidence that I feel when wearing the collection.”

The Collection and Inspiration:

Inspired by the black king cheetah, LITA features prints that embody the spirit of the rare and beautiful animal, as an ode to Ciara’s fashion identity. This bold and classic look is thoughtfully woven through exaggerated knits, dresses, and accessories such as the Wildcat jacket, which brings the signature print to life and is one of the marquee pieces in the collection. Like the collection, curated and thoughtful, this print plays to the sexy and sophisticated aesthetic of its muse – Ciara. Intentional designs in essential silhouettes make this collection an accessible luxury for the everyday woman just in time for Fall and those highly anticipated post-pandemic cultural moments. Classic must-haves from the collection include the Amour Coat in Faux Fur Jersey and Lover Shirt Jacket in Lamb Papery, a 90’s inspired Varsity Tour Jacket and Leader Track Pant in Stretch Leather, both reimagined as collegiate chic.

The full collection is exclusively available for purchase online at Thehouseoflrc.com and at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship, Nordstrom Downtown Seattle, Nordstrom Scottsdale Fashion Square, Nordstrom The Grove, and Nordstrom Phipps Plaza. With footwear and accessories available at Nordstrom Michigan Avenue, Nordstrom Bellevue, and Nordstrom Houston Galleria. The full collection is also available at Nordstrom.com and on the Nordstrom Mobile App.

Sustainability in Focus:

LITA by Ciara is a chic, effortless, vibrant, and modern collection that is designed with impact and sustainability in mind. Like all brands within The House of LR&C, impact is woven throughout LITA’s DNA. Over 70% of the entire collection is designed using materials with a lower environmental impact, from organic cotton to recycled cashmere, nylon, and polyester. The brand carefully considers what materials are being used, where they come from, who is making them, and how they arrive to the end consumer in packaging that is 100% backyard compostable. Consciously creating products with social responsibility, respect for animals, natural fibers, minimum chemicals, and transparency, LITA by Ciara aims to reshape the contemporary fashion industry.

“We believe that fashion is not an excuse for poor sustainability and sustainability is not an excuse for mediocre fashion,” said Christine Day, CEO and Co-Founder of The House of LR&C. “We make buying fashion consciously the effortless choice and are thrilled to be launching the latest brand in The House of LR&C.”

The fall and summer seasonal collections will complement a core assortment of contemporary, relevant, well-crafted silhouettes in proprietary fabrics which will allow the brand to create beautiful collections while avoiding overproduction and minimizing waste and environmental impact.

Built for Impact & Doing Good:

LITA by Ciara makes products with love for all women and contributes 3% of net revenue for every purchase to the Why Not You Foundation, which supports programs that directly empower girls and young women locally, nationally, and globally.

The new brand is an extension of The House of LR&C, a fashion house launched in December 2020 by Co-Founders, Ciara, Russell Wilson and CEO Christine Day. LITA by Ciara builds on the success of Good Man Brand, a favorite brand among Nordstrom customers since 2016 and HUMAN NATION, an accessible, sustainable and inclusive streetwear brand created for a new generation. To date The House of LR&C has donated over a million dollars to the Why Not You Foundation, and will continue the tradition of creating a positive impact.

For more information on LITA, please visit: https://thehouseoflrc.com/pages/lita-by-ciara

About The House of LR&C

The House of LR&C was built to democratize the retail industry with a mission to impact our people and the planet - change the way we do fashion, make it inclusive and participatory. How we buy. How we source. How we market. Russell Wilson and Ciara combined their passion for design & fashion with the retail expertise of Christine Day, CEO and Co-Founder, to create The House of LR&C in 2020. A year that showed the world that genuine compassion, connectivity, and doing good for our planet are table stakes. The House of LR&C brands include Good Man Brand, Human Nation and LITA by Ciara. We are proudly B-Corp Pending and are choosing to live into United Nations’ Sustainability Principles as our True North. Welcome into The House of LR&C. Visit us at thehouseoflrc.com .

Media Contacts:

Brittany Fraser / Kevin Fegans

LRC@icrinc.com