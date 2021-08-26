Jasper Health and BioIntelliSense Form Strategic Collaboration to Transform Remote Monitoring for Oncology Care

Jasper Health will integrate the BioIntelliSense FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical grade BioButton ® wearable devices as part of its remote member engagement and guidance platform



wearable devices as part of its remote member engagement and guidance platform Jasper Health and BioIntelliSense will also offer COVID-19 monitoring services to Jasper Health’s thousands of members as a new joint oncology care offering

YELLOW PINE, Idaho and DENVER, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Health, an emerging leader of digital engagement for people diagnosed with cancer, today announced it has formed a strategic collaboration with BioIntelliSense, a continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, to integrate its medical grade multi-parameter wearables and data services into Jasper Health’s remote member guidance platform. This unique combination provides a first-of-its-kind remote care offering for cancer patients and their caregivers in managing and supporting complex care needs for those newly diagnosed, currently in treatment and throughout recovery.

Jasper Health has attracted thousands of registered members to its specialized platform who are engaging in daily symptom tracking, medication management, and psychosocial services orchestration. This new offering will enable Jasper Health members to leverage the FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical grade BioButton® multi-parameter devices to manage continuous vital signs during treatment and to more effectively engage with healthcare professionals remotely for personalized monitoring and guidance throughout a members’ health journey.

Unlike traditional remote patient monitoring (RPM), Jasper Health’s category-defining remote member guidance (RMG) solution, recognizes that cancer doesn't define a person and that Jasper’s members need personalized guidance and support, not just distance treatment and management, in living with such a complex condition.

“Jasper Health is proud of its rapid growth in serving thousands of our members with the industry’s first remote member engagement and guidance oncology care experience. The addition of BioIntelliSense’s leading medical grade wearable devices, along with Jasper’s scalable psychosocial triage solution, creates a first-of-its-kind offering and remote care capability for payers and health systems,” says Adam Pellegrini, CEO and Co-Founder of Jasper Health. “Jasper Health’s ability to marry unprecedented oncology member engagement with clinically proven care management and guidance capabilities is a game changer. We are making digital oncology care transformation a reality.”

A Remote Guidance and Monitoring Solution for COVID-19 and Beyond



The healthcare industry has seen a significant rate of adoption in remote monitoring and telemedicine during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Newly diagnosed cancer patients along with those undergoing treatment, are immunocompromised and have been identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as high-risk for COVID-19 and the current Delta variant.

“This reality underscores the need for continuous monitoring of elevated temperature and adverse vital sign trends, along with personalized remote care guidance, to address oncology patient populations at scale,” commented James Mault, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of BioIntelliSense. “The ability to monitor complex oncology care patients for fevers and neutropenic febrile episodes for earlier detection of signs and symptoms associated with an infectious process is a key benefit of our medical-grade biosensors and analytics. We are excited about the collaboration with Jasper Health to advance oncology care.”

Jasper Health also enables human care guidance digitally within the platform via asynchronous messaging and live video consultations to help support patients and caregivers through each phase of their care journey. The platform also allows for healthcare professional and care team engagement and collaboration to create a true circle of care around the Jasper Health member.

Jasper Health has experienced impressive growth with nearly 10,000 members to date, over 50 non-profit partners, and an accomplished digital health team. The ability to integrate with the BioIntelliSense multi-parameter wearable devices that combine an effortless user experience with medical grade clinical accuracy is a strong addition to the Jasper Health platform offering for provider and payor organizations nationally.

Wireless, Secure Continuous Vital Sign Data and Analytics



The BioSticker is an FDA-cleared 510k Class II medical wearable device for continuous passive monitoring of high frequency data across a broad set of vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events (skin temperature, heart rate at rest, respiratory rate at rest, body position, activity levels, cough frequency) for thirty (30) days of monitoring on a single-use device. With the BioSticker and recently released BioButton medical grade devices, vital sign patient trending of temperature and respiratory rate for COVID-19 remote symptom monitoring can be rapidly deployed for those patients with a confirmed diagnosis or during quarantine periods. In addition, the BioSticker and BioButton wearable devices qualify for CMS Remote Patient Monitoring reimbursement (CPT code 99454) for medical grade monitoring at home.

Media Contacts

Jasper Health Press Office

Kati Chevaux

kati.chevaux@hellojasper.com

BioIntelliSense, Inc.

Carolyn Walsh

Chief Commercial Officer

cwalsh@BioIntelliSense.com

About Jasper Health

Jasper is a digital planning, navigation and engagement experience that improves the lives of members and caregivers, while also helping the healthcare system best support members. Our team includes a clinical social worker and digital health experts along with industry leading medical advisers. We believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. To learn more, visit hellojasper.com .

About BioIntelliSense

BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures minute-to-minute vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost- effective data services, please visit our website at www.BioIntelliSense.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8345dc2-bd5d-459e-8e35-2fa1a62a86e7