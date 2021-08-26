Excision Announces NIH Martin Delaney Grant Awarded to Temple University to Support “CRISPR for Cure” for HIV

CRISPR-based therapies as a curative approach to HIV infection included in the program for first time.

Collaboration with Temple University includes research on EBT-101, a CRISPR-based therapeutic candidate in development as a potential cure for chronic HIV.

The research will look to develop multiple CRISPR approaches to excise HIV Proviral DNA with the potential to be a one-time functional cure for individuals infected with HIV.



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excision BioTherapeutics Inc, the developer of CRISPR-based therapies intended to cure viral infectious diseases, today announced that the Temple University team collaborating with Excision on a project, CRISPR for Cure, has received a Martin Delaney Grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of $4.8 million on an annual basis for the next five years as a part of approximately $53 million annual funding from the NIH to find a cure for HIV. Research will be done at Temple University, as well as the University of California, Los Angeles, Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Case Western Reserve University, Drexel University College of Medicine, and the Scripps Research Institute. The funding has been awarded to 10 research organizations as a part of the expansion of the Martin Delaney Collaboratories program to expedite HIV cure research by bringing together researchers from multiple academic institutions, the private sector, and government partners. The announced investment is an expansion from the original 2016 program from 6 research collaborations and $30 million in annual funding.

“The NIH Martin Delaney Grant, of which the investigation of CRISPR-based curative therapies is a part, demonstrates the commitment of the NIH to find a cure for an infectious disease for which no vaccines are available and treatments only manage the disease,” said Daniel Dornbusch, Chief Executive Officer of Excision. “It is a privilege to collaborate with Dr. Kamel Khalili of Temple University to further develop our CRISPR-based HIV DNA ablation therapeutic, EBT-101, and we look forward to advancing the program towards clinical trials.”

Kamel Khalili, Ph.D., Laura H. Carnell Professor and Chair of the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Inflammation, Director of the Center for Neurovirology and Gene Editing, and Director of the Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University and the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Consultant to Excision said, “We are proud that the NIH and the Martin Delany Collaboratories program has chosen to award Temple as a part of their expanded program and investment to find a cure for Chronic HIV. We look forward to our continued work alongside Excision in their mission to develop transformative therapeutics that have intended to cure chronic HIV.”

This grant award is supported by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), a division of the NIH under Award Number 1 UM1AI164568-01. The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the Company and does not necessarily represent the official views of the NIH.

About Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc.

Excision BioTherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company developing CRISPR-based therapies intended to cure viral infectious diseases. Excision is focused on improving the lives of chronically ill patients by excising viral genomes from infected individuals. By using CRISPR in unique ways, the Company has already demonstrated the first functional cure for HIV in animals. Excision is developing technologies and IP developed at Temple University and U.C. Berkeley. Excision is located in San Francisco, California and is supported by ARTIS Ventures, GreatPoint Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Adjuvant Capital, Cota Capital, WRVI Capital, IndusAge Partners, Loreda Holdings, Olive Tree, Anzu Partners, SilverRidge Venture Partners, Oakhouse Ventures, and Gaingels. For more information, please visit www.excision.bio.

Editor’s Note: Kamel Khalili is Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Consultant, and holds equity in Excision Biotherapeutics, which has licensed the viral gene editing technology from Temple University. Kamel Khalili is a named inventor on patents that cover the viral gene editing technology. Dr. Khalili is employed by Temple University, and both he and faculty within his department conduct research activities sponsored by the company. Questions regarding his affiliation with Temple University may be directed to coisom@temple.edu.

In addition to owning the viral gene editing technology that Excision is licensing, Temple University also holds an equity interest in Excision. As a result of these interests, Temple University could ultimately potentially benefit financially from the outcome of this research. These interests have been reviewed and approved by Temple University in accordance with its Institutional Conflict of Interest policy. Questions about this can be directed to coitemple@temple.edu.

