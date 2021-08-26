LGBTQ Loyalty to Present to Investment Community at Emerging Growth Conference on Sept. 15

CEO Bobby Blair will also be speaking to

LGBTQ+ business community members and allies at the THRIVE Summit on Sept. 18

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: LFAP) (“LGBTQ Loyalty”), a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company, announces that CEO and member of the board, Bobby Blair, will present at the Emerging Growth conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15, addressing the investment community. He will also speak at the THRIVE Summit on Saturday, Sept. 18, addressing businesses and peers in the LGBTQ+ space.

“September will be an exciting month,” said Blair. “I’m thrilled to join the Emerging Growth conference to share the success of LGBTQ Loyalty. I had the opportunity to address investors directly at the conference last spring, and I’m looking forward to attending once again to share the excitement about what my team has done to further advance equality over the last several months.”

The Emerging Growth Conference provides public companies with a platform to present and describe their new products and services, or make other major announcements, to the investment community from the convenience of an office or home. Blair will be joined by Andrew Chanin, CEO of ProcureAM, for their presentation at 12:30 p.m. ET. Registration for the event can be found here .

“The conference provides an informative, non-promotional setting where companies have presented to over 12,000 potential individual and institutional investors in attendance,” said Charles T. Tamburello, president and CEO of EmergingGrowth.com . “We look forward to LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings presenting on our platform.”

Additionally, Blair will be sharing his presentation, “LGBTQ100 Index,” on Sept. 18 at 12:25 p.m. PT at the THRIVE Summit in Las Vegas. The THRIVE Summit is a business-to-business marketing conference designed to connect LGBTQ and ally business leaders through networking events and case-study sharing.



“I’m excited to join the THRIVE Summit in Las Vegas, where I will connect with my peers in the LGBTQ+ business community to share our experiences, celebrate our successes and learn from one another,” said Blair.

“The ‘ LGBTQ100 Index’ is a great example of the power of alignment that is the basis of the THRIVE Summit’s focus on creating meaningful and successful B2B partnerships,” said Will Seccombe, producer of the Connect THRIVE Summit . “We are very much looking forward to learning more about the LGBTQ Loyalty and its mission.”

About LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

LGBTQ Loyalty is a diversity- and inclusion-driven financial methodology and data company that quantifies corporate equality alignment with the LGBTQ community and minority interest groups. The Company has benchmarked the first-ever U.S. Loyalty Preference Index, which it believes empowers the LGBTQ community to express their preferences for the nation's high-performing corporations most dedicated to advancing equality. The Loyalty Preference Index, branded as LGBTQ100 ESG Index, is an environmental, social and governance (ESG) index, offering an added perspective for those seeking to align with equality-driven, ESG-responsible corporations. LGBTQ Loyalty’s leadership includes seasoned authorities in the financial industry and LGBTQ community. For more information, please visit www.lgbtqloyalty.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Marinelli

Gregory FCA for LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings

LGBTQL@gregoryfca.com

610-246-9928

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Larry Roan

IR@lgbtql.com