D-BOX expands its global theatrical footprint with ten new locations

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (D-BOX) (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement with one of the largest single-brand movie exhibitors in the Southern Hemisphere. Ten new locations outfitted with haptic recliner seats will be added to their existing D-BOX equipped locations before December 31, 2023. With a loyal and growing fan base in over 40 countries, D-BOX now has 768 screens all around the world thanks to these additional locations, including eight new screens announced recently with Cinemark, that are all equipped with their proprietary haptic technology.



With these luxurious haptic recliners, D-BOX continues to offer moviegoers a complete immersive dimension to the cinematographic experience by perfectly synchronizing the action on the screen with patented individual motion control in the seats. The result is a premium experience that has literally changed the way people watch movies.

"We are proud to collaborate once again with this partner. This recent agreement confirms moviegoers love feeling like they’re part of the action on the big screen,” declared Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. “This partnership is important to us, and we thank them for their confidence in our innovative and immersive haptic technology. With the gradual deployment of vaccines, people are already enjoying a quasi-normal life and are going back to theatres just as they were before. The premium immersive experience offered by D-BOX enhances the entertainment and is one of the reasons why moviegoers are back to theatres.”

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with offices in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. Visit D-BOX.com.

