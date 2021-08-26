Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Size & Share Value Will Reach USD 55 Bn by 2026: Global Report by Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Autonomous Delivery Robots Market by Types (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots),By Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 kg, more than 50 kg), by Components (Hardware and Software), by Number of Wheels (Three wheels, Four wheels, and Six wheels), End-User Industry (Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Retail, Postal, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market size & share expected to reach to USD 55 Billion by 2026 from USD 17.13 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Overview

Autonomous delivery robots are electric-powered motorized vehicles that can transport things or goods to customers without the need for human intervention. These robots are trained to transport a variety of objects from one location to another. Among the items to be supplied are couriers, food, supplies, and other products. The most autonomous delivery robots are used in retail, hospitality, healthcare, logistics, and other industries. Lower delivery costs in last-mile deliveries and an increase in venture capital funding are the key drivers of market expansion. The global emergence of the e-commerce company is also a driving force behind the market's expansion.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/autonomous-delivery-robots-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2020 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

225+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of table & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Eliport

Boston Dynamics

Robomart

Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific

Savioke

Starship Technologies

JD.com

Amazon Robotics

Robby Technologies

Nuro

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/autonomous-delivery-robots-market

COVID-19 Impact on Autonomous Delivery Robots Market

The current COVID-19 pandemic has brought attention to delivery robots for contactless package deliveries all over the world, and high market demand has prompted delivery robot developers to open large-scale operations in a number of US cities. The deployment and use of delivery robot technology are expected to enhance the market for delivery robots during the pandemic.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market?

What are the top companies operative in Autonomous Delivery Robots Market?

What segments are covered in Autonomous Delivery Robots Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/autonomous-delivery-robots-market

Market Dynamics

Reduction in delivery costs in last-mile deliveries

In most supply chains, the final phase of product delivery, from the warehouse or distribution center to the end-user, accounts for about 28% of total transportation costs. Congestion in cities, remote locations, incorrect or erroneous address information, difficult-to-find destinations, and a severe labour shortage for providing on-demand delivery services are all factors that affect last-mile delivery. Thereby, certain factors are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, continued e-commerce expansion, as well as rising consumer expectations for faster and frictionless deliveries, have produced attractive industry growth potential. E-commerce and package deliveries are rapidly expanding, and numerous start-ups have already begun testing autonomous delivery robots to bring packages and groceries to customers (ADRs). Certain initiatives are expected to drive the demand for the market forward in the next few years.

The autonomous delivery robots market is divided into two types of autonomous delivery robots: semi-autonomous robots and fully autonomous robots. Fully autonomous robots had accounted the largest market share in 2020 and are predicted to increase at the quickest rate over the projected years. Completely autonomous delivery robots are fully automated delivery robots that do not require human intervention to complete their tasks. The market is classified based on their load-carrying capacity: up to 10 kg and more than 50 kg. Based on the components of autonomous delivery robots, the market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware components will make for a larger percentage of the delivery robot market in 2020. The higher-priced components, such as LiDAR sensors and radars, account for a larger portion of the hardware market. The market for software components, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a quicker CAGR during the forecast period, thanks to increased demand for delivery robots with auto navigation and autonomous decision-making abilities.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/autonomous-delivery-robots-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 17.13 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 55 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 20.4% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Eliport, Boston Dynamics, Robomart, Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific, Savioke, Starship Technologies, JD.com, Amazon Robotics, and Others Segments Covered Types, Load Carrying Capacity, Components, Number of Wheels, End-User Industry, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

North America Dominates the Market

North America commanded the market share in 2020 by accounting largest market share, and it is predicted to increase at a rapid rate over the projected period. A considerable number of manufacturers and start-ups dedicated to the improvement of autonomous delivery robotic technology are situated in this region, as are many of the top market vendors. In addition, the region has a comparatively high penetration of autonomous delivery robots among various end-users when compared to other parts of the world.

Browse the full report “Autonomous Delivery Robots Market by Types (Semi-Autonomous Robots and Fully Autonomous Robots), By Load Carrying Capacity (Up to 10 kg, more than 50 kg), by Components (Hardware and Software), by Number of Wheels (Three wheels, Four wheels, and Six wheels), End-User Industry (Logistics, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Retail, Postal, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/autonomous-delivery-robots-market .

This report segments the autonomous delivery robots market as follows:

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Types Segmentation Analysis:

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Load Carrying Capacity Segmentation Analysis

Up to 10 kg

More than 50 kg

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Components Segmentation Analysis

Hardware

Software

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By Number of Wheels Segmentation Analysis

Three wheels

Four wheels

Six wheels

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: By End-User Industry Segmentation Analysis

Logistics

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Retail

Postal

Others

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com