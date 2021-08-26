Triterras Announces Listing Extension Granted by Nasdaq

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIT, TRITW) (“Triterras” or the “Company”), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, today announced that the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the NASDAQ Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that its request for an extension to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules has been granted. The Company has until November 1, 2021 to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



As previously disclosed, Triterras received a notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq on July 1, 2021 stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it had not timely filed its 2021 Annual Report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) requires listed companies to timely file all required public financial reports with the SEC.



About Triterras

Triterras is a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance. It launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com .

