PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) — An Early Mover in the Plant-Based Space

The global market for plant-based foods could see fivefold growth by 2030, according to a recent Bloomberg article. That increase is helped by rising consumer demand for sustainable products. “Sales of plant-based dairy and meat alternatives reached $29.4 billion in 2020, and could increase to $162 billion by 2030, comprising 7.7% of the global protein market,” the article stated. . . .

These aren’t exactly new trends; they were already emerging trends that accelerated during the pandemic. PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) is an early mover in the space as the first public company focusing on the plant-based e-commerce sector, in addition to a network of brick-and-mortar retail locations. The company is similar to a specialized Amazon.com with added features.



About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX’s platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand — but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

