Evoque Data Center Solutions Strengthens Channel Partner Program, Hires Industry Veteran Monica Walton to Drive Relationships

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque Data Center Solutions™, a global provider of connectivity, cloud and data center services, today announced an expansion of its channel partner program, designed to leverage existing relationships between service providers and their clients, while providing end-users with a full range of world-class data center services, ranging from colocation to the cloud.



Under the expanded offering, Evoque will provide its channel partners with a full range of tools designed to help them drive additional business, including a consistent commission structure and process with increased incentives. The program will also offer new programmatic partner support, along with expanded co-branded marketing support designed to drive awareness and communicate the wide scope of advantages delivered by Evoque’s full line of capabilities. The company said it has begun broadening its focus to attract partners from a variety of segments, including brokers, master- and sub-agents and technology alliances.

In addition, Evoque announced the appointment of Monica Walton as the company’s vice president of channel sales. Ms. Walton previously served as vice president/general manager of sales for Lumen Technologies’ Rocky Mountain Region. Prior to Lumen, she worked at Level 3 Communications, directing a wider range of sales teams across multiple vertical industries. In those roles, Walton managed organizations that produced more than $250 million in annual sales across multiple states and consistently delivered annual positive revenue growth.

“Monica is a respected leader who dives in, looks for ways to strategically drive results, and works with tenacity to ensure her company’s success,” said Lisa Miller, president at Spearhead Advisors, a Dallas-based telecommunications consultancy. “I know her leadership style is to dig in, analyze, and achieve strong, consistent results. She is highly customer-focused and understands how to work with the channel to drive solutions and exceed customer expectations.”

Channel partners signing with Evoque will have a significant range of assets at their disposal to share with their clients. In addition to data centers located throughout the United States as well as in Europe and Asia, Evoque has acquired Foghorn, a cloud engineering consultancy that works with mid- to large-size enterprises, as well as companies born in the cloud. It has also introduced its Multi-Generational Infrastructure™ (MGI) strategy, designed to enable firms to optimize their options for workload deployment across the widest range of options, including on-premises, colocation, and edge data centers, as well as cloud and multi-cloud hybrid configurations.

“More than ever, the channel is a vital conduit for communicating our value proposition and driving sales,” Walton said. “By expanding our reach and scope to a greater range of trusted channel partners, we will help them deliver proven solutions to their clients, and will grow our customer base at the same time.” Walton said Evoque plans to double its number of channel-based bookings over the next 12 months, noting that since she joined the company, Evoque has already surpassed its total channel sales funnel from the previous year. “Working with my team, I’m committed to developing and delivering a channel program that will benefit everyone at every phase: the end-user, our partners and us,” Walton added.

About Evoque Data Center Solutions



Evoque Data Center Solutions™ offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions at its facilities across four continents and 15 highly-connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and cloud engineering. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

Evoque Data Center Solutions is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

For more information:

Steve Friedberg

sfriedberg@evoquedcs.com

484.550.2900