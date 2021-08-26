Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) Strengthens Position in Growing CRM Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Infobird Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IFBD) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Customer relationship management (CRM) is a process in which a business or organization uses data analysis to better understand massive amounts of information to determine the best strategies for interacting with current and potential customers. Evolving from rudimentary surveys in the 1970s used by a handful of companies, CRM has become the biggest software market in the world used by 91% of companies that have more than 11 employees.

The market is dynamic and constantly evolving in order to maximize return on investment for companies around the world, with companies such as Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) growing rapidly as a name brand in China.

About Infobird Software Co. Ltd.

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered or enabled customer engagement solutions.

For more information about the company, visit www.Infobird.com .

