Northpath Investments Signs a 10 year Lease with worldwide gym franchise Anytime Fitness at Greater Lewistown Plaza in Burnham, PA

BURNHAM, Pa., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northpath signed a 10 year lease for 8,800 square feet with worldwide gym franchise, Anytime Fitness. The mega fitness studio plans to open their doors in Q1 2022 offering personal training services, workout classes, as well as state of the art workout equipment. In addition, the CVS that occupies 10,125 square feet has extended their lease for an additional 15 years.



Greater Lewistown Plaza is a neighborhood shopping center anchored by Weis Markets, one of the oldest and most profitable supermarket companies in the eastern United States, which has been at the center since 1996. The 95%-leased 187,877 square foot property is also home to a diverse tenant mix that features national & local retailers including CVS, Dunham Sports, Goodwill, JC Penney, Geisinger Care Works, Rent-a-Center and Citizens Bank.

“We are very excited to welcome Anytime Fitness to Greater Lewistown Plaza. This will be a great convenience for our customers to have access to a 24 hour gym facility,” said Gershon Alexander, principal at Northpath.

Both Northpath and Anytime Fitness were represented by Bennet Williams Commercial. We would like to thank Brad Rohrbaugh, Abe Kahn, and Blake Shaffer for procuring the tenant for the vacant space. For other leasing opportunities please reach out to BRohrbaugh@bennettwilliams.com

