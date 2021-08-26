English Danish

26 August 2021





Company announcement number 75/2021



Result of auction of bonds in series 12R and 33S





Today, Realkredit Danmark has completed the auctions of mortgage bonds (RO) in series 12R and mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) in series 33S for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® (RO) and FlexGaranti® as of 1 October 2021.



The result of the auctions is set out in the appendix to this announcement.





Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

