Increase of share buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

Today, the Board of Directors of SP Group A/S (SP Group) has resolved to increase the share buy-back programme authorised at the annual general meeting held on 29 April 2019.

The share buy-back programme was announced in Company Announcement no. 19/2021 of 26 March 2021 and increased with DKK 10 million to DKK 50 million on 27 April 2021 (Company Announcement no. 33/2021).

SP Group holds 228,652 number of treasury shares of a nominal value of DKK 2 each corresponding to

1.83 % of SP Group’s share capital as of 26 August 2021.

The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to hedge the existing warrant programmes.

The share buy-back programme runs from 11 April 2021 until 10 April 2022. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 as regards Market Abuse, the so-called Market Abuse Regulation that protects listed companies’ board and executive board against violation of insider legislation in connection with share buy-backs.

SP Group has entered into a contract with Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank), in which Jyske Bank acts as financial advisor and as Lead Manager of the programme. Jyske Bank handles all purchase transactions independently of and without influence from SP Group.

