Global Beauty Devices Markets Report 2021: Emerging Economies Offering Lucrative Opportunities to Market Players

With people becoming more conscious of their appearance and increasingly aware about beauty devices, the global beauty devices market reached $50,814.4 million in 2020.

Further, driven by the booming population of the elderly, increasing prevalence of dermatological and hormonal diseases, and surging disposable income, the market value will likely reach $311,039.3 million by 2030, at a 20.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2030.



The beauty devices market was badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as the containment measures included movement restrictions and shutting down all non-essential manufacturing facilities, commercial centers, and even hospital departments.

As a result, the production and sale of beauty devices reduced substantially, but only for a limited time. Since the lifting of the lockdowns and resumption of non-essential activities in many countries, the market has started recovering.



The categories of the market under the type segment are hair removal, cleansing, LED therapy and photorejuvenation, acne treatment, hair growth, oxygen/facial, cellulite reduction, dermarolling, and others. Among these, the beauty devices market was dominated by the LED therapy and photorejuvenation category during 2015-2020 (historical period). Blemishes, pigmentation, sun-induced freckles, wrinkles, age spots, fine lines, and many other skin issues can be effectively treated with such devices.



Salon, at-home, spa, and others are the categories of the market based on usage. Among these, the salon category would grow the fastest in the beauty devices market during the forecast period because of the rising appearance consciousness and surging incidence of androgenetic alopecia.



During the forecast period, the beauty devices market will witness the highest CAGR in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The key drivers for the demand for such products in the region are the rising urbanization rate, growing influence of social media, and increasing concern regarding appearance.



Partnerships and facility expansions are being opted for by the beauty devices market players for a competitive edge over each other.



Major companies in the global beauty devices market are Panasonic Corporation, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., Lumenis Ltd., TRIA Beauty Inc., Carol Cole Company Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., L'Oreal SA, YA-MAN LTD., Candela Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and MTG Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Type

4.1.1.1 Hair removal

4.1.1.2 Cleansing

4.1.1.3 Acne treatment

4.1.1.4 LED therapy and photorejuvenation

4.1.1.5 Oxygen/facial steaming

4.1.1.6 Hair growth

4.1.1.7 Dermarolling

4.1.1.8 Cellulite reduction

4.1.1.9 Others

4.1.2 By Usage

4.1.2.1 Salon

4.1.2.2 Spa

4.1.2.3 At-home

4.1.2.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Introduction of new products

4.2.1.2 Rising inclination for improved appearance

4.2.1.3 Growing popularity of home-use beauty devices

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Surging geriatric population

4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of skin problems

4.2.2.3 Rising disposable income

4.2.2.4 Growing prevalence of hormonal disorders

4.2.2.5 Increasing awareness about beauty devices

4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Risks associated with the use of beauty devices

4.2.3.2 Lack of reimbursement policies

4.2.3.3 High cost of beauty devices

4.2.3.4 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Emerging economies offering lucrative opportunities to market players

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Overview

5.2 Beauty Devices Market, By Type

5.3 Beauty Devices Market, By Usage

5.4 Beauty Devices Market, By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Top Brands/Products, By Country

11.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

11.2.1 Product Launch and Approval

11.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.3 Partnership and Expansion

11.3 Business Model



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12.3 Key Financial Summary

Panasonic Corporation

Lumenis Ltd.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

TRIA Beauty Inc.

Home Skinovations Ltd.

Carol Cole Company Inc.

L'Oreal SA

Candela Corporation

YA-MAN LTD.

MTG Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LightStim

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Conair Corporation

Amorepacific Corporation

Project E Beauty

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LLC

Beauty Bioscience Inc.

FOREO AB

Cyden Limited

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Jeisys Medical Inc.

Imdad LLC

The Procter & Gamble Company

