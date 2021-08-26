Plant Veda Products Listed in Nesters Markets and Buy-Low Foods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative company, is pleased to announce that its lassi and creamer product lines are now available in both Nesters Market and Buy-Low Foods grocery chains.



Nesters Market is a 12-store supermarket chain based out of British Columbia whose mission is to provide a clean, modern, and full-service food store that provides high quality goods at fair prices. Nesters aims to be the focal point of its community, with a culture that encourages people to have fun, be involved with, and take pride in the customers, products and services it delivers.

Buy-Low Foods is a 100% Western Canadian privately-owned grocery chain with 27 locations throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. With a focus on quality, integrity, and a commitment to total customer satisfaction, Buy-Low Foods strives to contribute to the health and well-being of their communities by providing a broad range of safe, healthy, and affordable food and household products.

“Plant Veda is thrilled to develop our partnerships with locally-owned grocers. The addition of Nesters Market and Buy-Low Foods continue to showcase Plant Veda’s continued effort to expand and provide local communities with fresh, plant-based alternative products,” says Mayur Sajnani, Chief Revenue Officer of Plant Veda.

About Plant Veda

Plant Veda has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. They remain clear in their goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health by promoting plant-based lifestyles. They have succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives that are better than the original in terms of health and flavour. Plant Veda continues to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave their customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

To learn more about Plant Veda, visit www.plantveda.com .

