Global Medical Drainage Consumables Market Report 2021-2024

Global drainage consumables market size is predicted to grow from $1,604.0 million in 2019 to $1,823.1 million by 2024, at a 2.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2024.



This is because chronic diseases and many of the acute ones often lead to a dangerous accumulation of fluids and gases inside the body, which regularly need to be removed. For instance, respiratory diseases and cancer often cause pleural effusion, a buildup of fluid in the lungs, which makes it difficult and painful to breathe.

Similarly, the rising incidence of many other diseases the diagnosis and management of which involve the removal of blood, lymphatic fluid, pericardial effusion, urine (straight from the bladder), or cerebrospinal fluid for analysis is propelling the drainage consumables market advance.



During the coronavirus pandemic, lockdowns, social distancing measures, and movement restrictions have become the new normal. Most of the hospital departments have been closed, with healthcare professionals being pulled into COVID care, thus negatively impacting the demand for drainage consumables.

Additionally, the shutdown of manufacturing plants and difficulties being faced by the representatives of medical device companies in interacting with healthcare givers has hurt product sales. Moreover, the drainage consumables market has been negatively hurt by the deferment of clinical trials and product approvals by most of the regulatory authorities.



In the past, the largest share in the drainage consumables market was held by the drainage bags category, under segmentation by product type. Drainage bags are frequently replaced at hospitals in order to prevent the transmission of urinary tract infections (UTIs) from one patient to another.



The urinary category is predicted to continue dominating the drainage consumables market in the years to come, under the application segment. Drainage bags and catheters are widely used on patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases (CKDs); thus, with an increase in the prevalence of these conditions, the usage of drainage consumables for urinary applications will also rise.



Till now, North America has contributed the highest revenue to the drainage consumables market on account of the surging prevalence of CKDs, especially in the U.S. Similarly, the growing incidence of CKDs and other chronic diseases and booming population of the elderly are projected to drive the industry in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region at the highest CAGR in the near future.



Major companies in the global drainage consumables market are

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

ConvaTec Group plc

McKesson Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Medline Industries Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Medtronic plc

Cook Medical LLC

Baxter International Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Boston Scientific Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product Type

4.1.1.1 Drainage bags

4.1.1.2 Catheters

4.1.1.3 High/low-vacuum consumables

4.1.1.4 Reservoirs

4.1.1.5 Others

4.1.2 By Application

4.1.2.1 Urinary

4.1.2.2 Wound

4.1.2.3 Pleural

4.1.2.4 Ventricular

4.1.2.5 Biliary

4.1.2.6 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Launches of new drainage consumables

4.2.1.2 Rising interest of foreign manufacturers

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.2 Improving healthcare infrastructure

4.2.2.3 Frequent change of drainage consumables to avoid infectious diseases

4.2.2.4 Supportive government initiatives for healthcare sector

4.2.2.5 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.6 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Regulations governing drainage consumables

4.2.3.2 Problems pertaining to infectious waste management

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3 Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

5.1 Overview

5.2 By Product Type

5.3 By Application

5.4 By Region



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Company Share Analysis

11.1.1 Global

11.1.2 U.S.

11.1.3 Europe

11.1.4 Competitor Analysis

11.1.4.1 Performance of major players

11.1.4.1.1 Global

11.1.4.1.2 U.S.

11.1.4.1.3 Europe

11.1.5 Major Product Offerings of Key Players

11.2 Strategic Developments in the Market

11.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2.2 Product Launches

11.2.3 Partnerships

11.2.4 Other Developments



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1 Business Overview

12.2 Product and Service Offerings

12..3 Key Financial Summary

