Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in September

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Conference

One-on-one and small group meetings: September 8 - 10, 2021

Panel - Exploring the State of Play in Cell Therapy: September 9, 2021, 10:40-11:25 am ET

2021 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

One-on-one and small group meetings: September 9 - 10, 2021

Fireside Chat: September 10, 2021, 8:40-9:10 am ET

The live webcast and replay of the panel and fireside chat can also be accessed through the “Events and Presentations” section of the Gracell Investor website.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

