DDS Foundation Announces DDS Guidebook

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the DDS™ Foundation announced the DDS Guidebook, a vendor-neutral industry resource for Object Management Group® (OMG®) Data-Distribution Service™ (DDS) technology users. DDS is a middleware protocol and API standard for data-centric connectivity. It provides low-latency data connectivity, extreme reliability, and a scalable architecture for business and mission-critical IoT applications.

"DDS is the best middleware out there to scale and run today's complex, distributed systems. Until now, there was no centralized source of authoritative and neutral information on DDS user experiences, best practices, common glossary of terms, and so on," said Nick Stavros, VP of Technology for the DDS Foundation and founder of JackRabbit Consulting. "Given the explosive growth of DDS in areas such as autonomous vehicles and connected healthcare, we wanted to provide new users with access to information based on end-user deployments, regardless of DDS vendor."

Developed by DDS Foundation members, the DDS Guidebook contains sections on user experiences, descriptions, links to the DDS family of standards, a glossary of common terms, Quality of Service (QoS) parameters, vendor listings, and more. The DDS Foundation is accepting contributions from the community for the guidebook. To access the DDS Guidebook, click here.

For more information or to join the DDS Foundation, please visit www.DDS-Foundation.org or contact DDSFoundation@omg.org.

The DDS Foundation is a non-profit group formed by Object Management Group® (OMG®) to advance the use of the OMG Data-Distribution Service™ (DDS™) in high-performance and distributed applications. The Foundation governs a global community of vendors, users, government institutions, and universities to realize the potential of the DDS standard in all industries. Foundation members ensure the ongoing and long-term growth and success of DDS through the following: testing conformance and interoperability, defining industry-specific data models, promoting industry-specific adaptations and implementations of DDS, developing user case libraries, and launching educational initiatives.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and OMG are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.