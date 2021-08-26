GEORGIA LEGAL SERVICES PROGRAM ANNOUNCES VIRTUAL RURAL JUSTICE AND POVERTY SUMMIT FOR SEPTEMBER 17

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Legal Services Program (GLSP) today announced it will host the Rural Georgia Justice and Poverty Summit, as part of its 50th anniversary celebration, bringing attention to the numerous legal and social issues faced by communities across the State of Georgia from housing to education to public health. With support from Georgia State University School of Law, the Summit will be held virtually on Friday, September 17 beginning at 9 a.m. Giving the keynote address at 1 p.m. will be Stacey Abrams, a political leader, voting rights activist, and New York Times, bestselling author. Over the course of the program topics that will be addressed include Education, Domestic Violence, Health, Housing, Pro Bono Law, Public Benefits, and Race Equity.

“This discussion about emerging civil legal issues couldn’t be timelier,” said Rick Rufolo, GLSP Executive Director. “The solutions we will discuss during this summit will impact the well-being and protections of impoverished rural communities, while providing continuing education opportunities for attorneys across the state.”

“I’m honored to join GLSP’s Rural Georgia Justice and Poverty Summit for this important discussion on how we can empower Georgians in every corner of our state,” said Stacey Abrams. “Amid the pandemic, the disparities afflicting rural Georgians — from health care, economic justice, access to democracy, and more, have been put in sharp relief. As we recover from these crises, we must continue to seek solutions that provide an opportunity for every Georgian regardless of their zip code.”

The Summit is the opportunity to bring together researchers, state agencies, the philanthropic community, policymakers, and legal advocates to better understand complex problems facing low-income rural communities and marginalized populations as related to access to justice and opportunities out of poverty.

Founded in 1971, GLSP has provided free civil legal services for people with low incomes, creating equal access to justice and opportunities out of poverty for residents in 154 of the 159 counties across the State of Georgia.

A complete list of speakers and topics can be found here .

For information and tickets, visit https://glsp.org/50years . Early Bird Tickets can be purchased through September 1 for $35. Regular Summit tickets are $50.