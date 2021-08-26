Unbounce Names Ad-Tech Finance Veteran Greg Dos Santos as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce , the global leader in landing page and conversion intelligence software, today announced the appointment of Greg Dos Santos as Chief Financial Officer. Dos Santos comes to Unbounce with over 20 years of financial leadership experience in the technology industry for growing Software as a Service (SaaS) and professional services companies.



“Greg is a modern CFO,” said Felicia Bochicchio, President of Unbounce. “His decades of experience leading global financial teams, mergers and acquisitions, and partnering with Operations and People and Culture teams paired with his strong leadership and project management skills make Greg a rare breed as a CFO. His deep experience working in the ad-tech space will help continue to guide Unbounce’s market leadership and growth trajectory.”

Previously Dos Santos served as Cardinal Path’s Chief Financial Officer where he led the successful sale to Dentsu Inc, one of the largest advertising agencies in the world. Dos Santos also developed a scalable corporate infrastructure and a four year strategic financial plan including operational KPIs and line of business reporting which drove the company towards exponential growth in both licensing and professional services revenue. Prior to Cardinal Path, Dos Santos was the VP of Finance at Blast Radius and the Director of Finance at Maximizer Software.

“I look forward to helping Unbounce bring small businesses into the new era of marketing. Giving small businesses access to AI-backed insights traditionally available only to large companies levels the playing field in the post-pandemic era, and ultimately helps these businesses grow smarter and faster,” said Dos Santos. “This is a very exciting time to join the Unbounce team and I look forward to working with the Unbounce team to create strategic growth initiatives and put conversion intelligence in the hands of small business owners.”

Dos Santos’ appointment comes on the heels of Unbounce’s highly anticipated Smart Builder announcement — a landing page builder leveraging AI-backed insights to help small business owners save time and increase their conversions.

About Unbounce

Unbounce is the global leader in landing page and conversion intelligence software empowering marketers to build and test high-performing landing pages without a web developer. As part of the company’s purpose to help the world grow smarter, Unbounce is helping small business owners save time and accelerate business growth. Founded in Vancouver, B.C., Unbounce is a people-first business, one of Canada’s most admired corporate cultures and has powered over one billion conversions worldwide. Connect with our growing community of marketers at Unbounce.com and @Unbounce .

Media Contact:

Sarah Gooding

sarah.gooding@unbounce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69befc73-70c7-4a36-9c57-3694077d7889