Advantage Acquires Strong Analytics, Provider of AI and Machine Learning Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions has acquired Strong Analytics , a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science services for leading brands in consumer goods and retail, automotive, hospitality, marketing and advertising, pharmaceuticals, technology and other industries.



The agency helps its clients design, create and deploy custom, end-to-end machine learning and AI products and solutions.

“Strong Analytics’ data scientists and engineers have solved challenges as diverse as retail inventory optimization and multichannel marketing personalization,” said Gary Colen, president, marketing and digital commerce solutions for Advantage Solutions. “Their reputation for delivering high-value business solutions based on using data differently is well earned and we consider them key to our ability to continuously and proactively identify and address our clients’ and customers’ business opportunities and obstacles.”

Founded by data scientists Brock Ferguson and Jacob Zweig, Strong Analytics works with organizations of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 firms. Its work focuses on applying state-of-the-art innovations in machine learning — in areas such as deep learning, natural language processing and reinforcement learning — to automation and optimization problems. Among the agency’s areas of expertise are AI strategy and leadership, data analytics, data engineering, machine learning engineering and DevOps and architecture.

“Strong Analytics and Advantage share an unwavering dedication to clients and a penchant for collaboration,” Ferguson said. “We’re very excited about coming together to bring added value to Advantage’s clients and help them solve their most difficult and complex problems — in weeks, not years.”

About Strong Analytics

Strong Analytics was founded in 2016 and provides data science consulting, machine learning engineering and data engineering services to companies across industries. Its suite of AI platforms enables custom-tailored solutions to go from design to deployment faster and more effectively than ever before. For more information, please visit strong.io .

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net .

