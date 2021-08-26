Sage announces new improvements to Sage Accounting to drive efficiencies for small business customers in Canada

English French

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced new improvements to Sage Accounting in Canada. Designed to better serve the needs of small business customers, the recent features and updates - including invoice customization and other usability improvements - provide automation, efficiency and accuracy for small businesses to run their business from anywhere.



Sage continuously listens to customer feedback to understand how it can improve its products and services to empower small businesses to succeed in an ever-changing world. Along with popular feature-function enhancements in Sage Accounting, an improved customer journey makes it easier for small businesses to find, evaluate and select the tier of service that best suits their needs today, and into the future.

For scaling businesses, inventory management capabilities in the new Sage Accounting Plus tier supports businesses trading internationally and managing stock, with multi-currency banking coming soon. Additionally, AutoEntry in Sage Accounting automates and streamlines data entry across accounting and bookkeeping functions by eliminating time-consuming, repetitive and error-prone manual data entry tasks.



“With remote working here to stay, small businesses need accurate and real-time insight at their fingertips to make smarter decisions and simplify how they operate,” said Steve Ryujin, Managing Director (interim), Sage Canada. “Moreover, as a small business grows from a sole proprietorship to a scaling company with reporting and cash flow management needs, to a thriving company with inventory and multicurrency requirements, Sage can offer the right solution for every stage of their business.”

In addition to the new features and updates, integrations with Sage Accounting include Lightspeed Retail which enables customers to manage operations, accept payments, engage with customers and synchronize physical inventory with their e-commerce store to save time and increase profits. Zoho Analytics allows customers to get, combine, and analyze Sage and 3rd party data from multiple sources in one place, while improving their financial health with end-to-end insights. These and other powerful apps are available for small business customers on the Sage Business Cloud Marketplace.



Quick to set up and easy to use, Sage Accounting syncs with a business’s bank software and offers owners and operators a real-time overview of their business finances. Businesses can use Sage Accounting to automate billing and invoicing, inventory management, financial reporting, tax information, and many other operational tasks.

