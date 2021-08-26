EnWave and Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages Group Plan Global Strategic Partnership to Develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”) and Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages Group, a division of Dole Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd. (“Dole”), have announced plans for a global Strategic Partnership to develop Innovative Nutrition Solutions using fruits and vegetables.



Dole believes access to good nutrition should be like sunshine, available, affordable and accessible to all. Partnering with EnWave allows for collaboration to develop fruit and vegetable snack and ingredient innovations, together.

EnWave and Dole have been collaborating since late 2020. EnWave’s Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) technology provides a gentle, rapid drying solution that allows for the production of innovative, nutritious and convenient food applications while partnering with Dole in achieving its company purpose.

Dole has placed an order for purchase of EnWave’s patented equipment to accelerate internal product development and allow for focused market trials in select regions.

The strategic partnership with Dole will leverage the company’s industry-leading brand alongside EnWave’s patented dehydration technology to bring better-for-you snacking options to its global customer base, as part of Dole’s Sunshine for All commitment. Both companies are intent on growing this partnership further in the near future.

About Dole Worldwide Food & Beverages Group

Dole Food & Beverages Group, a division of Dole Asia Holdings, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing, and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Headquartered in Singapore, Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit dolesunshine.com.​

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. It has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date in twenty countries worldwide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market, and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand.

EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:

nutraREV® which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture, and colour; and, quantaREV® which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net .

