Meta Financial Group, Inc.® Declares Cash Dividend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (Nasdaq: CASH) (the “Company”) announced that the Company will pay a cash dividend of $0.05 per share for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021. This dividend will be payable on October 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 9, 2021.



At June 30, 2021, the Company had total assets of $7.05 billion and shareholders’ equity of $876.6 million.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®

Meta Financial Group, Inc.® ("Meta") (Nasdaq: CASH) is a South Dakota-based financial holding company. At Meta, our mission is financial inclusion for all®. Through our subsidiary, MetaBank®, N.A., we strive to remove barriers to financial access and promote economic mobility by working with third parties to provide responsible, secure, high quality financial products that contribute to the social and economic benefit of communities at the core of the real economy. Meta works to increase financial availability, choice, and opportunity for all. Additional information can be found by visiting www.metafinancialgroup.com.