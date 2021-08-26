eSentire named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services

Waterloo, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, recognized globally as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), announced today that it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response Services 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US48129921, August 2021). IDC defines the core services an MDR must provide as follows: reduced time for onboarding, 24/7 monitoring, curated threat intelligence, encryption, threat hunting expertise, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), network, cloud, speed of incident detection and response.

eSentire protects the critical data and applications of over 1000 organizations in 70 countries from cyber threats including emerging ransomware attacks that continue to impact supply chains and critical infrastructure around the world. According to the IDC MarketScape report, “The company supports on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments and provides rapid, automated blocking based on a global IP blacklist as well as response actions across network, endpoint, and users.”

eSentire has a proven track record of protecting high value targets across the financial services, legal, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, and insurance sectors from business disrupting events. eSentire’s service differentiators include:

Multi-Signal MDR leadership – eSentire ingests, normalizes, and correlates security telemetry, including network, endpoint, log, cloud, email, identity, vulnerability, and insider threat sources, providing comprehensive visibility and multiple points of contextual awareness & response.

24/7 Threat Response – eSentire goes beyond the market’s capability in Managed Detection and Response with automated threat disruptions, rapid human-led investigations, manual containment, and proactive threat hunting capabilities, driving security outcomes forward with a Mean Time to Contain of 15 minutes.

Industry’s Most Powerful XDR Platform – eSentire’s cloud-native Atlas XDR Cloud Platform is the foundation of eSentire MDR, providing security, reliability and redundancy at scale & on demand, so eSentire’s services can grow in alignment with customer business transformations. Leveraging patented machine learning and artificial intelligence models, Atlas ingests over 20M signals daily, automatically enforcing new detections and responses across every environment, delivering what the firm calls ‘eSentire Security Network Effects’ to harden customer defenses against malicious attacks, IOCs and IPs associated with emerging threats.

Cyber Risk Advisor – eSentire customers benefit from a consultative security practitioner, acting as an extension of their cybersecurity team. The Cyber Risk Advisor supports customers with infrastructure assessments, regular service reviews and interprets risk scoring metrics to develop a tailored risk reduction roadmap with recommendations that prioritize risk mitigation based on the intelligence driven from eSentire’s 24/7 Security Operations Center, Threat Response Unit (TRU) and Insight Portal.

End-to-end Risk Management – In addition to 24/7 threat disruption through eSentire’s MDR offering, the firm also protects organizations with Managed Risk Services (including Managed Phishing & Security Awareness Training and Managed Vulnerability Services) and Digital Forensics and Incident Response Services, including Emergency IR, SIRP Services and an industry leading, 4-hour remote threat suppression SLA available with eSentire’s disruptive IR Retainer Offering.

The IDC MarketScape recommended that eSentire be evaluated by any organization seeking out Managed Detection and Response, or Extended Detection and Response services to protect their on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.

To learn more about eSentire's security services connect with an eSentire Security Specialist.

To review an excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Managed Detection and Response, visit here: https://www.esentire.com/resources/library/idc-marketscape-for-us-managed-detection-and-response-services.

If you're experiencing a security incident or if you've been breached, contact eSentire at 1-866-579-2200.





