Smart Communications CEO, James Brown, Named One of The Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021

LONDON and NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications TM , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, James Brown, has been recognized as one of the “Top 50 SaaS CEOs of 2021” by The Software Report. Brown joins this distinguished list of cloud software executives honored for their business leadership and deep expertise.



Each year, The Software Report showcases exceptional CEOs based on effective leadership style, company performance, customer satisfaction, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making, among other areas.

James Brown is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience leading high growth SaaS companies and ensuring success among enterprise-level customers. Since joining Smart Communications as CEO in 2018, Brown has helped the company achieve Leader status in its industry as recognized by analyst firms such as IDC, Aspire, Novarica, and Aragon. These firms, and now more than 650 customers, have been impressed by the company’s ability to help enterprises take full advantage of the cloud to efficiently engage their customers in smarter conversations that are two-way, personalized and delivered via multiple channels and devices based on preferences. The increased adoption of its cloud-based solution has resulted in the strongest second quarter performance in company history; propelling exceptional growth for the first half of 2021.



Additionally, during his tenure Brown has overseen two strategic acquisitions, including Intelledox in 2019 and Assentis earlier this year. As a result, Smart Communications has evolved its Conversation Cloud platform to include forms transformation capabilities and had deepened its expertise in Financial Services and expanded its reach throughout continental Europe.

“It’s an honor to be included by The Software Report on this list alongside other SaaS CEOs who are making a tremendous impact on their companies and industries,” said James Brown, CEO of Smart Communications. “Helping enterprises realize the benefits that cloud technology can have on their business and with their customers has never been more important than over the past 18 months as digital transformation efforts became an imperative. I have been so impressed with the commitment my colleagues at Smart Communications have made to help companies along this digital-first journey and it has been my pleasure to lead this team.”

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. http://www.thesoftwarereport.com

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMMTM, forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQTM and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDXTM. In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com.

Contact:

Robert Patterson

Smart Communications

rpatterson@smartcommunications.com