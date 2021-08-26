Carrot Health Joins 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ranking announcement follows the company’s acquisition by Unite Us



Minneapolis, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Carrot Health, a leading provider of healthcare solutions powered by consumer and claims data, ranked among the top 400 fastest-growing private companies in its inaugural appearance on the 2021 Inc. 5000. The company revealed today that it ranked No. 311 on the annual list with a three-year revenue growth of 1481.5% – an announcement that comes on the heels of Carrot Health’s acquisition by Unite Us, the nation’s leading technology company connecting health and social care services.

“Our growth is a direct result of the shift in the nation’s focus toward creating health equity and improving equitable access to care, which reflects Carrot Health’s long-time mission to help shape a future without health disparities in which everyone nationwide is able to lead their healthiest lives,” said Kurt Waltenbaugh, CEO of Carrot Health. “To be recognized among the elite companies that make up the top 500 fastest-growing private companies is a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the entire Carrot Health team.”

The Inc. 5000 is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. The companies joining Carrot Health on the 2021 list proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges, realizing an average median three-year growth rate of 543% and median revenues of $11.1 million, while adding a combined total of 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

Carrot Health’s inclusion on the 2021 Inc. 5000 came as another milestone was achieved: the company’s acquisition by Unite Us. The powerful combination of Carrot Health’s robust consumer and health data set powering hundreds of proprietary predictive models and Unite Us’ end-to-end product suite creates the only nationwide solution that truly integrates health and social care.

Said Waltenbaugh: “Together, we can drive a new standard of care, one that identifies where disparities exist and empowers communities to direct targeted investments in social care services that improve health and reduce the cost of medical care.”

About Carrot Health, a Unite Us company

Carrot Health, a Unite Us company, believes in enabling a future with no barriers to better health, for everyone. We believe that shining the bright light of data onto our disparities will help us, all working together, to improve health. We provide consumer insights for each and every individual person in the United States to engage patients and members, close gaps in care, and optimize performance for healthcare payers and provider systems. The Carrot MarketView® software platform incorporates social, behavioral, environmental, and economic barriers to health data to deliver a 360-degree view of the consumer, providing actionable insights to inform Growth, Health, and Quality.

