Siguldas CMAS JSC Unaudited interim report for the first six months of 2021

Company's net turnover in the first six months of 2021 was 661.6 thousand euros, which is by 10.5% higher than in the first six months of 2020, whereas Company's profit before enterprise income tax was 91.7 thousand euros – by 34.3% or 23.4 thousand euros higher compared to the corresponding period in 2020.

PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT

30.06.2021

EUR 30.06.2020

EUR Net sales 661 608 598 588 a) from agricultural activities 661 608 598 588 Changes in stock of ready-made goods and unfinished products 21 248 20 080 Other operating income 23 181 29 958 Costs of materials: (312 032) (269 855) a) raw materials and auxiliary costs of materials (260 247) (219 839) b) other external costs (51 785) (50 016) Personnel costs: (237 389) (239 002) a) salaries for work (185 691) (186 803) b) state social insurance compulsory contributions (41 414) (42 233) c) other social insurance costs (10 284) (9 966) Depreciation adjustments: (29 313) (28 400) a) depreciation adjustments of fixed and intangible assets (29 285) (28 393) b) depreciation adjustments of current assets which the company considers to be above the normal write-off amounts

(28)

(7) Other operating costs (35 631) (43 108) Profit or loss before enterprise income tax 91 672 68 261 Enterprise income tax for the reporting year (3) - Profit or loss after enterprise income tax calculation 91 669 68 261 The profit or loss for the year 91 669 68 261 Earnings per 1 share (EPS) 0.217 0.162

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ is one of the largest high-quality breeding bull semen producers and suppliers in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company’s basic economic activities is milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the monitoring data.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv

