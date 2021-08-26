Global Medical Electrodes Market Analysis Report 2021: Launch of New, Improved Medical Electrodes Gaining Momentum

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Electrodes Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global medical electrodes market is predicted to grow at a 6.7% CAGR between 2021 and 2025, to reach $1,151.6 million by 2025.

Rsing volume of minimally invasive procedures, booming geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated and chronic diseases, the usage of medical electrodes is surging.

During the first quarter of 2020, the lockdowns and movement restrictions imposed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic affected the medical electrodes market negatively, as the production and trade of such products came to a standstill. However, as the manufacturing sector began rebounding in the second quarter, the supply of medical electrodes to an already stressed healthcare sector resumed, which will now continue pushing up the market value in the coming years.



On segmenting the market on the basis of modality, the categories are electroencephalography (EEG) & brainstem auditory evoked potential (BAEP), electrocardiography (ECG), electromyography (EMG), and others. Among these, the ECG category dominated the medical electrodes market in 2020 due to the already high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, including coronary artery disease, arrhythmias, and atherosclerosis, which continues to surge.



An ECG maps the flow of electrical current through the heart muscle, to give an idea of the heart rhythm in the form of a graph. Additionally, this test vaguely informs doctors of the blood flow into, within, and out of the heart. Since both these parameters are important in diagnosing a range of chronic diseases, the healthcare sector conducts a high volume of ECGs every day; hence, the demand for the associated electrodes is quite high.



During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to be the fastest-growing medical electrodes market, on account of its large population of the elderly, increasing spending on healthcare, and rising incidence of chronic diseases.



To be more profitable, players in the medical electrodes market are constantly launching new and improved products.

The key companies in the global medical electrodes market are

3M Company

Medtronic plc

CONMED Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Natus Medical Incorporated

The Cooper Companies Inc.

Ambu A/S

Leonhard Lang GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

BIONEN s.a.s

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Usability

4.1.1.1 Disposable

4.1.1.2 Reusable

4.1.2 By Modality

4.1.2.1 ECG

4.1.2.2 EEG & BAEP

4.1.2.3 EMG

4.1.2.4 Others

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Launch of new, improved medical electrodes

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Technological advancements

4.2.2.2 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

4.2.2.3 Growing geriatric population

4.2.2.4 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Stringent government regulations

4.2.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Emerging countries offering lucrative opportunities

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. RoW Market Size and Forecast

9.1 By Usability

9.2 By Modality



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Analysis of Key Players

10.2 Market Share Analysis of Key Players

10.2.1 Global

10.2.2 North America

10.2.3 Europe

10.2.4 APAC

10.3 Strategic Developments of Key Players

10.3.1 Product Launches and Approvals



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1 Business Overview

11.2 Product and Service Offerings

11.3 Key Financial Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nwnh6a