Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches New Crackle Technology and User Experience on Vizio TVs

COS COB, Conn., Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the launch of the new look and feel for its Crackle entertainment platform on Vizio, with many significant improvements in terms of the customer experience.



“This new release is a giant leap forward for the Crackle platform. We have re-engineered the entire application to improve performance and the user experience across the board,” said Adam Mosam, Chief Technology Officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Customers will see faster loading times, better content organization and more seamless playback. This is just the beginning of what our customers can expect from the new Crackle Plus product team.”

The updated viewing experience will not only offer an improved look and feel for the end user, but in addition to aesthetics, the upgraded experience will also give the audience new tools in order to discover the specific type of films and TV shows they are looking to watch. These changes are intended to combat consumer scrolling fatigue and are just the beginning in terms of improvements that viewers will encounter on Crackle in the coming months.

This announcement comes shortly after Crackle Plus launched three new linear channels on the Vizio platform: Crackle Spotlight Channel, Crackle Classics Channel, and the Truli Channel, which is the brand’s faith and family outlet. The new user experience will also work in conjunction with the Crackle button on Vizio remote controls produced in 2021.

“We are thrilled to premiere this new look and feel for Crackle audiences on Vizio connected TVs,” said Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. “This is yet another added layer of our growing relationship with Vizio, and we look forward to rolling out this new user experience to other platforms in the coming months.”

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming that uplifts, entertains, and inspires audiences, Crackle offers original and exclusive titles that can only be found for free on Crackle, including PROMISELAND, Skyfire, Playing With Power: The Nintendo Story, Riding Phat, Sew the Winter to My Skin, Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story, Spides, Insomnia, Anything is Possible - The Serge Ibaka Story, Road to Race Day, On Point, The Clearing, and the award-winning series Going From Broke, which recently aired its second season

The Crackle Plus networks are currently distributed through 50 touch points in the U.S. with announced plans to expand to over 64 touch points including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

(212) 223-0561